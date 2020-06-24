All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:05 AM

6015 Lakeview Dr

6015 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6015 Lakeview Drive, Kirkland, WA 98033
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
1 bed/1bath apartment near Lake Washington waterfront. Living room opens to kitchen which offers dishwasher, plenty of cabinets, and linoleum floors. Free use of washer/dryers in shared utility room. Dedicated parking and storage included. Close to 520, Downtown Kirkland, Houghton, schools, shopping, and more!

Terms: 1st & 1 month rent deposit. 12+ month lease. W/S/G is $75 for 1 tenant; $100 for two tenants. Non smoking property. 1 cat or small dog under 20lbs.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Lakeview Dr have any available units?
6015 Lakeview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 6015 Lakeview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Lakeview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Lakeview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6015 Lakeview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 6015 Lakeview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6015 Lakeview Dr offers parking.
Does 6015 Lakeview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015 Lakeview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Lakeview Dr have a pool?
No, 6015 Lakeview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Lakeview Dr have accessible units?
No, 6015 Lakeview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Lakeview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 Lakeview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Lakeview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Lakeview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
