6015 Lakeview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

1 bed/1bath apartment near Lake Washington waterfront. Living room opens to kitchen which offers dishwasher, plenty of cabinets, and linoleum floors. Free use of washer/dryers in shared utility room. Dedicated parking and storage included. Close to 520, Downtown Kirkland, Houghton, schools, shopping, and more!



Terms: 1st & 1 month rent deposit. 12+ month lease. W/S/G is $75 for 1 tenant; $100 for two tenants. Non smoking property. 1 cat or small dog under 20lbs.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



