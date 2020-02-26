Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill sauna

4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 Available 05/01/20 Kirkland Waterfront Condo - Available May 1st! Just in time for summer! You will love living on the water in this beautiful and stylish 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo! Light abounds in this tasteful and spacious condo overlooking Lake Washington from your deck! Enjoy gorgeous sunsets and see the majestic Olympic Mountains from the serenity of your private deck. Large living room with electric fireplace is inviting and wall to ceiling windows take advantage of your expansive views. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances and attached dining room. Both bedrooms are spacious; master bedroom has ensuite bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit. All utilities are included except electricity. One assigned parking spot and small storage area in basement included. Fitness room & sauna. Walk to Yarrow Bay Grill and Carillon Point; the Cross Kirkland Corridor Trail takes you straight to Google Campus; Microsoft is just a short commute away; easy access to 520 both east and westbound. Take a dip in the lake after work! Come see why lake living is the best! Sorry, this building does not allow pets; and no smokers, please.



To schedule a private viewing or a virtual tour, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



#kirklandlakefrontrentals #kirklandrentals #Google



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5698464)