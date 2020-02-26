All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205

4561 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4561 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
sauna
4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 Available 05/01/20 Kirkland Waterfront Condo - Available May 1st! Just in time for summer! You will love living on the water in this beautiful and stylish 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo! Light abounds in this tasteful and spacious condo overlooking Lake Washington from your deck! Enjoy gorgeous sunsets and see the majestic Olympic Mountains from the serenity of your private deck. Large living room with electric fireplace is inviting and wall to ceiling windows take advantage of your expansive views. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances and attached dining room. Both bedrooms are spacious; master bedroom has ensuite bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit. All utilities are included except electricity. One assigned parking spot and small storage area in basement included. Fitness room & sauna. Walk to Yarrow Bay Grill and Carillon Point; the Cross Kirkland Corridor Trail takes you straight to Google Campus; Microsoft is just a short commute away; easy access to 520 both east and westbound. Take a dip in the lake after work! Come see why lake living is the best! Sorry, this building does not allow pets; and no smokers, please.

To schedule a private viewing or a virtual tour, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#kirklandlakefrontrentals #kirklandrentals #Google

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5698464)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 have any available units?
4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 have?
Some of 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 currently offering any rent specials?
4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 is pet friendly.
Does 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 offer parking?
Yes, 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 offers parking.
Does 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 have a pool?
No, 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 does not have a pool.
Does 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 have accessible units?
No, 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4561 Lake Washington Blvd. NE., #205 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
