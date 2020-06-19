All apartments in Kirkland
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 2nd Avenue South, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 2nd Ave S #106 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
dogs allowed
$500 OFF RENT! STUNNING CONDO IN DOWNTOWN KIRKLAND! - !!Don't miss the spring special! Get $500 off your first month's rent!!

This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo is just what you've been looking for! It is located in downtown Kirkland and everything is within walking distance! Looking for a longer walk? Head on over to the Cross Kirkland Corridor trail it spans 5.75 miles through Kirkland to 520! With only a 10 minute walk to Google and a 13 minute drive to Microsoft, it truly is the perfect location! This home features hardwood flooring throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances in the large open kitchen, and an additional breakfast area. Sit back and enjoy the breathtaking views or walk right out your back fence and into the new urban development which includes restaurants and unique shops. . Do not miss this opportunity!!!

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2600
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

PET POLICY: Pet Policy: No Dogs Per HOA, 1 cat maximum. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months

INCLUDED IN RENT: Water/Sewer/garbage

SQ FT: 1350
YEAR BUILT: 1991
COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Townhomes at Kirkland

School District: Lake Washington
Elementary School: Lakeview
Junior High/Middle School: Kirkland
High School: Lake Washington
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4799823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 2nd Ave S #106 have any available units?
410 2nd Ave S #106 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 2nd Ave S #106 have?
Some of 410 2nd Ave S #106's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 2nd Ave S #106 currently offering any rent specials?
410 2nd Ave S #106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 2nd Ave S #106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 2nd Ave S #106 is pet friendly.
Does 410 2nd Ave S #106 offer parking?
Yes, 410 2nd Ave S #106 does offer parking.
Does 410 2nd Ave S #106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 2nd Ave S #106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 2nd Ave S #106 have a pool?
No, 410 2nd Ave S #106 does not have a pool.
Does 410 2nd Ave S #106 have accessible units?
No, 410 2nd Ave S #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 2nd Ave S #106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 2nd Ave S #106 has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 2nd Ave S #106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 2nd Ave S #106 does not have units with air conditioning.
