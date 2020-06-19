410 2nd Ave S #106

Amenities

$500 OFF RENT! STUNNING CONDO IN DOWNTOWN KIRKLAND! - !!Don't miss the spring special! Get $500 off your first month's rent!!



This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo is just what you've been looking for! It is located in downtown Kirkland and everything is within walking distance! Looking for a longer walk? Head on over to the Cross Kirkland Corridor trail it spans 5.75 miles through Kirkland to 520! With only a 10 minute walk to Google and a 13 minute drive to Microsoft, it truly is the perfect location! This home features hardwood flooring throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances in the large open kitchen, and an additional breakfast area. Sit back and enjoy the breathtaking views or walk right out your back fence and into the new urban development which includes restaurants and unique shops. . Do not miss this opportunity!!!



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2600

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100



PET POLICY: Pet Policy: No Dogs Per HOA, 1 cat maximum. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 months



INCLUDED IN RENT: Water/Sewer/garbage



SQ FT: 1350

YEAR BUILT: 1991

COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Townhomes at Kirkland



School District: Lake Washington

Elementary School: Lakeview

Junior High/Middle School: Kirkland

High School: Lake Washington

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



No Dogs Allowed



