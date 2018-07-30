238 7th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxury Kirkland Downtown House For Rent - Gorgeous house in coveted East of Market Kirkland. 5min to the vibrant city heart. Rare 1,000+sf rooftop water view deck with outdoor furnishings ready for you. luxe finishes, hardwood floor on most rooms. Open floor plan, 10ft ceilings, oversized windows/plantation shutters through out. 2 MBR Suites (one on each level) + Guest Ste + 4th BR, Den, Fam Rm, Rec/Flex Rm, Multiple covered/uncovered patios & decks, private landscape. AC / Sound / Security. Move in ready, you must see!



First, last & 1 month security deposit. $500 refundable pet deposit, carpet just professional cleaned, Landlord provide luxury outdoor furnitures, dont miss the view rooftop deck!



(RLNE5672683)