All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 201 2nd St S 406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
201 2nd St S 406
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:41 AM

201 2nd St S 406

201 2nd Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

201 2nd Street South, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
lobby
Stunning Views, Walk to Google! Top Floor, Secure Bldg, A/C, Cat, Video Tours Available - In-person Showings Using Social Distancing, FaceTime or Video Tour Available: https://youtu.be/3bKXPAoLkRU

Stunning Views of Lake Washington and Seattle from this rare, top floor apartment! Fireworks viewing party? Fantastic location right in the Heart of Kirkland Entertainment District, walk to Google & main bus lines. Open floor plan with tons of natural sunlight throughout with south-facing balcony. Unfurnished. Outdoor swimming pool, elevator, storage included, bike room on first floor. The main lobby was recently renovated with a secure access entry. 5 min walk to downtown Marina park & shops, walking distance to bus stop, QFC, library, and Google!

HOA dues, water, and garbage/recycle are paid by owner; tenant pays electricity and cable/internet. Designated on-site parking space is included with rent (you are able to see your car spot right outside the balcony.) Shared laundry just down the hall.

Google: .5 mile, Microsoft 5-6 miles
Downtown Kirkland (2 min walk),
Waterfront Park .4 miles (5 min walk)
4 parks are only .4 - .6 miles away
Groceries .4 mile

Events all within a 5-mile walk: Art walk, Farmer’s Market, Summer Concert Series, 4th of July, Kirkland Uncorked, Seattle International Film Festival, Classic Car Show, Summerfest, Octoberfest, Turkey Trot, Tree Lighting and Winterfest, Argosy Christmas Ship Festival.

Rare opportunity for affordable downtown living. Come see why you’re going to love living here!

- Cat may be negotiable with pet screening and pet rent.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- One month of rent due upfront. Security Deposit of $2,000 due 1st day of lease, payment plan available.
- Showings by appointment only.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have had a virtual meeting by appointment with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5781132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 2nd St S 406 have any available units?
201 2nd St S 406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 201 2nd St S 406 have?
Some of 201 2nd St S 406's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 2nd St S 406 currently offering any rent specials?
201 2nd St S 406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 2nd St S 406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 2nd St S 406 is pet friendly.
Does 201 2nd St S 406 offer parking?
Yes, 201 2nd St S 406 offers parking.
Does 201 2nd St S 406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 2nd St S 406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 2nd St S 406 have a pool?
Yes, 201 2nd St S 406 has a pool.
Does 201 2nd St S 406 have accessible units?
No, 201 2nd St S 406 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 2nd St S 406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 2nd St S 406 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 2nd St S 406 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 2nd St S 406 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus