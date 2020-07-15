201 2nd St S 406

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool bike storage internet access lobby

Stunning Views, Walk to Google! Top Floor, Secure Bldg, A/C, Cat, Video Tours Available - In-person Showings Using Social Distancing, FaceTime or Video Tour Available: https://youtu.be/3bKXPAoLkRU



Stunning Views of Lake Washington and Seattle from this rare, top floor apartment! Fireworks viewing party? Fantastic location right in the Heart of Kirkland Entertainment District, walk to Google & main bus lines. Open floor plan with tons of natural sunlight throughout with south-facing balcony. Unfurnished. Outdoor swimming pool, elevator, storage included, bike room on first floor. The main lobby was recently renovated with a secure access entry. 5 min walk to downtown Marina park & shops, walking distance to bus stop, QFC, library, and Google!



HOA dues, water, and garbage/recycle are paid by owner; tenant pays electricity and cable/internet. Designated on-site parking space is included with rent (you are able to see your car spot right outside the balcony.) Shared laundry just down the hall.



Google: .5 mile, Microsoft 5-6 miles

Downtown Kirkland (2 min walk),

Waterfront Park .4 miles (5 min walk)

4 parks are only .4 - .6 miles away

Groceries .4 mile



Events all within a 5-mile walk: Art walk, Farmer’s Market, Summer Concert Series, 4th of July, Kirkland Uncorked, Seattle International Film Festival, Classic Car Show, Summerfest, Octoberfest, Turkey Trot, Tree Lighting and Winterfest, Argosy Christmas Ship Festival.



Rare opportunity for affordable downtown living. Come see why you’re going to love living here!



- Cat may be negotiable with pet screening and pet rent.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- One month of rent due upfront. Security Deposit of $2,000 due 1st day of lease, payment plan available.

- Showings by appointment only.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have had a virtual meeting by appointment with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5781132)