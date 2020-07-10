All apartments in Kirkland
14402 79th Pl NE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

14402 79th Pl NE

14402 79th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

14402 79th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
14402 79th Pl NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Updated Finn Hill Home 4BD 2BA - Character and Charm throughout this 4 bedroom move-in ready home. Spacious floorplan features a main floor bonus room, fresh interior & exterior paint, new carpet & new light fixtures. The fully fenced private back yard includes a 16x20 garage & shop with attic storage. Conveniently located near St. Edward Park, Burke-Gilman Trail, dining & shopping. Plenty of space to entertain on the large BBQ deck off of the kitchen. Award winning Lake WA Schools. Covered RV parking. Welcome home! Pets on a case by case basis. Call Chris Toppen for appt 425 765 7888

(RLNE3538607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14402 79th Pl NE have any available units?
14402 79th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14402 79th Pl NE have?
Some of 14402 79th Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14402 79th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
14402 79th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14402 79th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14402 79th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 14402 79th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 14402 79th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 14402 79th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14402 79th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14402 79th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 14402 79th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 14402 79th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 14402 79th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14402 79th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14402 79th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14402 79th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14402 79th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.

