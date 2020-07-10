Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

14402 79th Pl NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Updated Finn Hill Home 4BD 2BA - Character and Charm throughout this 4 bedroom move-in ready home. Spacious floorplan features a main floor bonus room, fresh interior & exterior paint, new carpet & new light fixtures. The fully fenced private back yard includes a 16x20 garage & shop with attic storage. Conveniently located near St. Edward Park, Burke-Gilman Trail, dining & shopping. Plenty of space to entertain on the large BBQ deck off of the kitchen. Award winning Lake WA Schools. Covered RV parking. Welcome home! Pets on a case by case basis. Call Chris Toppen for appt 425 765 7888



(RLNE3538607)