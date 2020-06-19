13118 111th Pl NE

Amenities

This must have 4 bed, 2.5 bath Kirkland home has a large lot with a long private driveway for privacy. Walk in and be amazed by the hardwood floors throughout the main living area. The kitchen comes with lots of storage space, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range/oven. There is one bedroom and a very large bonus room on the main living. From the dining room, you can walk out to a private deck that wraps around the side of the home where you will be amazed by the size of the backyard. The fully finished basement has an additional three bedrooms, plus and family room. Just off 405 and minutes from the park & ride, downtown Kirkland, and Juanita Bay Pak, this is your Kirkland must have