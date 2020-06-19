All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 13118 111th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
13118 111th Pl NE
Last updated April 8 2019 at 7:33 AM

13118 111th Pl NE

13118 111th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13118 111th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This must have 4 bed, 2.5 bath Kirkland home has a large lot with a long private driveway for privacy. Walk in and be amazed by the hardwood floors throughout the main living area. The kitchen comes with lots of storage space, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range/oven. There is one bedroom and a very large bonus room on the main living. From the dining room, you can walk out to a private deck that wraps around the side of the home where you will be amazed by the size of the backyard. The fully finished basement has an additional three bedrooms, plus and family room. Just off 405 and minutes from the park & ride, downtown Kirkland, and Juanita Bay Pak, this is your Kirkland must have

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13118 111th Pl NE have any available units?
13118 111th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13118 111th Pl NE have?
Some of 13118 111th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13118 111th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
13118 111th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13118 111th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13118 111th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 13118 111th Pl NE offer parking?
No, 13118 111th Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 13118 111th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13118 111th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13118 111th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 13118 111th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 13118 111th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 13118 111th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13118 111th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13118 111th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13118 111th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13118 111th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus