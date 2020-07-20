Amenities

13109 NE 84th Street Available 07/05/19 Elegant and Spacious 5 bed/2.5 bath in Kirkland, minute to Redmond and Costco - Elegant and spacious, almost 3000 sq ft, 5 beds, 2.5 baths with den in Kirkland. Easy assess to I-405, minutes to downtown Kirkland, Costco and Microsoft.



This was one of the 12 homes at Harmon Ridge community. Built in 2012, Hardwood floor throughout the house. Many beautiful features, kitchen is stunning with granite slab, "Danze Parma" faucet, stainless steel appliances and pendent lighting. Wrought iron staircase and full wall windows in family room! On-Q wiring system, 95% energy efficient furnace. Home is "Built Green". Yard has been beautifully maintained .



Excellent Lake Washington School district, walking distance to Lake Washington High School.



First, last and security deposit at move-in. $42 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking. For showing, please visit

call Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment Requires.



