Kirkland, WA
13109 NE 84th Street
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

13109 NE 84th Street

13109 NE 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13109 NE 84th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Rose Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
13109 NE 84th Street Available 07/05/19 Elegant and Spacious 5 bed/2.5 bath in Kirkland, minute to Redmond and Costco - Elegant and spacious, almost 3000 sq ft, 5 beds, 2.5 baths with den in Kirkland. Easy assess to I-405, minutes to downtown Kirkland, Costco and Microsoft.

This was one of the 12 homes at Harmon Ridge community. Built in 2012, Hardwood floor throughout the house. Many beautiful features, kitchen is stunning with granite slab, "Danze Parma" faucet, stainless steel appliances and pendent lighting. Wrought iron staircase and full wall windows in family room! On-Q wiring system, 95% energy efficient furnace. Home is "Built Green". Yard has been beautifully maintained .

Excellent Lake Washington School district, walking distance to Lake Washington High School.

First, last and security deposit at move-in. $42 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking. For showing, please visit
call Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment Requires.

(RLNE1979275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13109 NE 84th Street have any available units?
13109 NE 84th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 13109 NE 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13109 NE 84th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13109 NE 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 13109 NE 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 13109 NE 84th Street offer parking?
No, 13109 NE 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 13109 NE 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13109 NE 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13109 NE 84th Street have a pool?
No, 13109 NE 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 13109 NE 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 13109 NE 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13109 NE 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13109 NE 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13109 NE 84th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13109 NE 84th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
