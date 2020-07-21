All apartments in Kirkland
12847 NE 107th PL
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:41 AM

12847 NE 107th PL

12847 Northeast 107th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12847 Northeast 107th Place, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Home has everything! New windows, doors, paint, carpet, warm cork floor, heated tile floors, 114 bottle wine cellar, two real wood burning fireplaces, bonus room with stadium-style theater area that includes one row of motorized theater seating. Home is wired with CAT6 Ethernet cable and theater is wired for surround sound. Gorgeous large entertaining kitchen has granite counters, unusually spacious under mount stainless sink, cherry wood cabinets and Electrolux double oven. Sliding glass door off dining leads to oversized NEW deck. Lower level laundry room has extra storage and hanging rack and comes with utility sink and deluxe washer and dryer. Home has a lot of extra storage with extra deep closets and under stair storage. Three bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom downstairs. Master has attached 3/4 bathroom, full hallway bathroom upstairs and full bathroom downstairs. Two car garage has extra overhead storage and built-in shelves. Covered and gated carport large enough for boat or RV. NO PETS/NO SMOKING
Home has a lot of extras and is a must see to appreciate all that it has to offer. It sits on a sunny lot with backyard being south facing. All windows are oversized and on North/ South sides of the home which makes for a home filled with natural light. The neighborhood feels private due to the placement of the neighboring homes as well as the large established trees. At the end of a cul-de-sac, close to schools, parks and easy access to I-405, call to schedule your exclusive showing today. NO PETS/NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12847 NE 107th PL have any available units?
12847 NE 107th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12847 NE 107th PL have?
Some of 12847 NE 107th PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12847 NE 107th PL currently offering any rent specials?
12847 NE 107th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12847 NE 107th PL pet-friendly?
No, 12847 NE 107th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12847 NE 107th PL offer parking?
Yes, 12847 NE 107th PL offers parking.
Does 12847 NE 107th PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12847 NE 107th PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12847 NE 107th PL have a pool?
No, 12847 NE 107th PL does not have a pool.
Does 12847 NE 107th PL have accessible units?
No, 12847 NE 107th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 12847 NE 107th PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12847 NE 107th PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 12847 NE 107th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 12847 NE 107th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
