12847 NE 107th PL

Home has everything! New windows, doors, paint, carpet, warm cork floor, heated tile floors, 114 bottle wine cellar, two real wood burning fireplaces, bonus room with stadium-style theater area that includes one row of motorized theater seating. Home is wired with CAT6 Ethernet cable and theater is wired for surround sound. Gorgeous large entertaining kitchen has granite counters, unusually spacious under mount stainless sink, cherry wood cabinets and Electrolux double oven. Sliding glass door off dining leads to oversized NEW deck. Lower level laundry room has extra storage and hanging rack and comes with utility sink and deluxe washer and dryer. Home has a lot of extra storage with extra deep closets and under stair storage. Three bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom downstairs. Master has attached 3/4 bathroom, full hallway bathroom upstairs and full bathroom downstairs. Two car garage has extra overhead storage and built-in shelves. Covered and gated carport large enough for boat or RV. NO PETS/NO SMOKING

Home has a lot of extras and is a must see to appreciate all that it has to offer. It sits on a sunny lot with backyard being south facing. All windows are oversized and on North/ South sides of the home which makes for a home filled with natural light. The neighborhood feels private due to the placement of the neighboring homes as well as the large established trees. At the end of a cul-de-sac, close to schools, parks and easy access to I-405, call to schedule your exclusive showing today. NO PETS/NO SMOKING