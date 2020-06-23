Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

12713 Juanita Dr NE Available 03/01/19 Updated Kitchen! Large Lot backed up to Green Belt - Juanita Dr/Kirkland Holmes Point/Finn Hill - Please call 425-422-3022 if you have questions or would like to schedule a time to tour this home.



Juanita Dr/Kirkland Finn Hill/Holmes Point home on private lot with large yard, RV parking! Right off Juanita drive with a feeling of living away from the city!

* Home that sits well back from Juanita Drive in a private location.

* Spacious and open kitchen was recently remodeled and features a large center island, stainless steel appliances and cherry cabinets.

*Dining room overlooks the living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace.

* Downstairs is a family room and a full bathroom, making this a good guest space, game room, home theater.

*The back yard is fully fenced, faces the greenbelt and backs up to a state park, providing privacy.

*Full size washer and dryer in laundry room.

*Finished basement adds additional square footage.

*Spacious, 670 sq ft, 2 car garage with plenty of space to work in the garage as well as an extra refrigerator!

*Lake Washington school district with elementary to high within a mile.

*Juanita Beach is only a 5 minute drive down the road, close access to shopping, restaurants, gas stations, fitness club, freeways and more!

Sorry, no cats. Dog will be considered. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home at 425-422-3022 Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management



(RLNE3804350)