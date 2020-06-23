All apartments in Kirkland
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12713 Juanita Dr NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12713 Juanita Dr NE

12713 Juanita Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

12713 Juanita Dr NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
12713 Juanita Dr NE Available 03/01/19 Updated Kitchen! Large Lot backed up to Green Belt - Juanita Dr/Kirkland Holmes Point/Finn Hill - Please call 425-422-3022 if you have questions or would like to schedule a time to tour this home.

Juanita Dr/Kirkland Finn Hill/Holmes Point home on private lot with large yard, RV parking! Right off Juanita drive with a feeling of living away from the city!
* Home that sits well back from Juanita Drive in a private location.
* Spacious and open kitchen was recently remodeled and features a large center island, stainless steel appliances and cherry cabinets.
*Dining room overlooks the living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace.
* Downstairs is a family room and a full bathroom, making this a good guest space, game room, home theater.
*The back yard is fully fenced, faces the greenbelt and backs up to a state park, providing privacy.
*Full size washer and dryer in laundry room.
*Finished basement adds additional square footage.
*Spacious, 670 sq ft, 2 car garage with plenty of space to work in the garage as well as an extra refrigerator!
*Lake Washington school district with elementary to high within a mile.
*Juanita Beach is only a 5 minute drive down the road, close access to shopping, restaurants, gas stations, fitness club, freeways and more!
Sorry, no cats. Dog will be considered. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home at 425-422-3022 Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management

(RLNE3804350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12713 Juanita Dr NE have any available units?
12713 Juanita Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12713 Juanita Dr NE have?
Some of 12713 Juanita Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12713 Juanita Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
12713 Juanita Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12713 Juanita Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12713 Juanita Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 12713 Juanita Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 12713 Juanita Dr NE offers parking.
Does 12713 Juanita Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12713 Juanita Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12713 Juanita Dr NE have a pool?
No, 12713 Juanita Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 12713 Juanita Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 12713 Juanita Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12713 Juanita Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12713 Juanita Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12713 Juanita Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12713 Juanita Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.
