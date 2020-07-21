All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 11110 NE 125th Ln H231.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
11110 NE 125th Ln H231
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

11110 NE 125th Ln H231

11110 Northeast 125th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Totem Lake
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11110 Northeast 125th Lane, Kirkland, WA 98034
Totem Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
$500 Move In Special!!! -
Must-see immaculate condo that looks and feels like new! This unit looks and lives big. The kitchen has granite tile counters, chef sink, SS appliances and opens to the dining area. The spacious family room has a wood-burning FP and access to the deck. The deck has a great view of the greenbelt located directly behind the building. The bedroom is large and has a double closet. There is also a full-size W/D. On-site swimming pool, exercise room and one covered parking spot. Walk to shopping, Starbucks, amenities--& 405 is only min. away. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit ($999), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,500 monthly income and good rental history (on time payments and no violations).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5417471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 have any available units?
11110 NE 125th Ln H231 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 have?
Some of 11110 NE 125th Ln H231's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 currently offering any rent specials?
11110 NE 125th Ln H231 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 pet-friendly?
No, 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 offer parking?
Yes, 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 offers parking.
Does 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 have a pool?
Yes, 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 has a pool.
Does 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 have accessible units?
No, 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 does not have accessible units.
Does 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11110 NE 125th Ln H231 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus