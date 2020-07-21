11110 NE 125th Ln H231

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool

$500 Move In Special!!! -

Must-see immaculate condo that looks and feels like new! This unit looks and lives big. The kitchen has granite tile counters, chef sink, SS appliances and opens to the dining area. The spacious family room has a wood-burning FP and access to the deck. The deck has a great view of the greenbelt located directly behind the building. The bedroom is large and has a double closet. There is also a full-size W/D. On-site swimming pool, exercise room and one covered parking spot. Walk to shopping, Starbucks, amenities--& 405 is only min. away. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit ($999), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,500 monthly income and good rental history (on time payments and no violations).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5417471)