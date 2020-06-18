10129 NE 115th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Two Bedroom Juanita (Kirkland) Townhome - Virtual Tour Available! - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/636465



Townhome style split-level condominium with expansive green space in a quiet neighborhood. Desirable end unit with only one shared wall. Kitchen, living space, powder room, and laundry on downstairs. Two bedroom and full bath upstairs. Attached single-car garage with two-car driveway and loft in garage for extra storage. Patio with beautiful views of greenbelt - great for bbqs and entertaining! Brand new carpet and fresh paint!!!



Fabulous location close to Lake Washington and to Juanita Village shops and restaurants. Lake Washington School District.



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit equal to 1.5x rent.

- Tenants are responsible for Electricity

- Water/Sewer/Garbage is included in the rent.

- Pets case by case with additional pet screening and monthly pet rent.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



(RLNE5672497)