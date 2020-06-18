All apartments in Kirkland
10129 NE 115th Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

10129 NE 115th Lane

10129 Northeast 115th Lane · (206) 853-3499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10129 Northeast 115th Lane, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Juanita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10129 NE 115th Lane · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Two Bedroom Juanita (Kirkland) Townhome - Virtual Tour Available! - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/636465

Townhome style split-level condominium with expansive green space in a quiet neighborhood. Desirable end unit with only one shared wall. Kitchen, living space, powder room, and laundry on downstairs. Two bedroom and full bath upstairs. Attached single-car garage with two-car driveway and loft in garage for extra storage. Patio with beautiful views of greenbelt - great for bbqs and entertaining! Brand new carpet and fresh paint!!!

Fabulous location close to Lake Washington and to Juanita Village shops and restaurants. Lake Washington School District.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit equal to 1.5x rent.
- Tenants are responsible for Electricity
- Water/Sewer/Garbage is included in the rent.
- Pets case by case with additional pet screening and monthly pet rent.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE5672497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10129 NE 115th Lane have any available units?
10129 NE 115th Lane has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10129 NE 115th Lane have?
Some of 10129 NE 115th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10129 NE 115th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10129 NE 115th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10129 NE 115th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10129 NE 115th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10129 NE 115th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10129 NE 115th Lane does offer parking.
Does 10129 NE 115th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10129 NE 115th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10129 NE 115th Lane have a pool?
No, 10129 NE 115th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10129 NE 115th Lane have accessible units?
No, 10129 NE 115th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10129 NE 115th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10129 NE 115th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10129 NE 115th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10129 NE 115th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
