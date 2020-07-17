All apartments in King County
Find more places like 47230 Southeast 162nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
King County, WA
/
47230 Southeast 162nd Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

47230 Southeast 162nd Street

47230 Southeast 162nd Street · (425) 295-1344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

47230 Southeast 162nd Street, King County, WA 98045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Fantastic opportunity to rent this beautiful riverfront home on an acre with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Traditional 2 story home with one bedroom on the main, also perfect for an office/den. Formal living and dining room, powder bath, kitchen and family room also on the main floor. Kitchen is central to the family room and dining room, with access to an expansive deck! Stove/Range is propane. Master suite & bath upstairs with walk-in closet and additional 3 bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. 2 car garage plus generator included.

Sprawling lawn goes to the river, and grounds are shared with tenants in apartment behind garage. Tenant pays only electric, propane and internet.

All applicants 18+ apply online at www.tctpm.com, $45 per application. Property is professionally managed. No pets.

Call or email Lace today for a private showing at lace@cpiwa.com or 425-295-1344.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47230 Southeast 162nd Street have any available units?
47230 Southeast 162nd Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47230 Southeast 162nd Street have?
Some of 47230 Southeast 162nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47230 Southeast 162nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
47230 Southeast 162nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47230 Southeast 162nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 47230 Southeast 162nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in King County.
Does 47230 Southeast 162nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 47230 Southeast 162nd Street offers parking.
Does 47230 Southeast 162nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47230 Southeast 162nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47230 Southeast 162nd Street have a pool?
No, 47230 Southeast 162nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 47230 Southeast 162nd Street have accessible units?
No, 47230 Southeast 162nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 47230 Southeast 162nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47230 Southeast 162nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 47230 Southeast 162nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 47230 Southeast 162nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 47230 Southeast 162nd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Station
2303 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAUniversity Place, WASpanaway, WAParkland, WAMaplewood, WAFife, WAMilton, WA
Frederickson, WANormandy Park, WAWhite Center, WADes Moines, WABurien, WAPacific, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAEdgewood, WATukwila, WAMountlake Terrace, WASeaTac, WALakeland North, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity