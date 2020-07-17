47230 Southeast 162nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Fantastic opportunity to rent this beautiful riverfront home on an acre with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Traditional 2 story home with one bedroom on the main, also perfect for an office/den. Formal living and dining room, powder bath, kitchen and family room also on the main floor. Kitchen is central to the family room and dining room, with access to an expansive deck! Stove/Range is propane. Master suite & bath upstairs with walk-in closet and additional 3 bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. 2 car garage plus generator included.



Sprawling lawn goes to the river, and grounds are shared with tenants in apartment behind garage. Tenant pays only electric, propane and internet.



All applicants 18+ apply online at www.tctpm.com, $45 per application. Property is professionally managed. No pets.



Call or email Lace today for a private showing at lace@cpiwa.com or 425-295-1344.