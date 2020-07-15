Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge fire pit gym parking bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bike storage

All Aboard!



Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and urban living at The Platform Apartments in Downtown Kent, WA. Choose from our studio, one and two bedroom floor plans. Each brand new apartment home features designer touches including Berber carpeting, accent walls, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. We also welcome pets so feel free to bring your furry friends home with you!



Our Kent, WA apartments for rent are conveniently located in the heart of the Historic Downtown area. Enjoy living just minutes from local shopping, dining, entertainment, and public transportation. Don’t wait to give us a call and schedule a tour to make The Platform Apartments your new home.