Home
/
Kent, WA
/
The Platform Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

The Platform Apartments

420 W Smith St · (833) 814-8548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 W Smith St, Kent, WA 98032
Downtown Kent

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 337 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 531 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 444 · Avail. now

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Platform Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bike storage
All Aboard!

Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and urban living at The Platform Apartments in Downtown Kent, WA. Choose from our studio, one and two bedroom floor plans. Each brand new apartment home features designer touches including Berber carpeting, accent walls, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. We also welcome pets so feel free to bring your furry friends home with you!

Our Kent, WA apartments for rent are conveniently located in the heart of the Historic Downtown area. Enjoy living just minutes from local shopping, dining, entertainment, and public transportation. Don’t wait to give us a call and schedule a tour to make The Platform Apartments your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 (admin fee)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Call for details.
Parking Details: $45 assigned parking.
Storage Details: Storage available -$125

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Platform Apartments have any available units?
The Platform Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does The Platform Apartments have?
Some of The Platform Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Platform Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Platform Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Platform Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Platform Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Platform Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Platform Apartments offers parking.
Does The Platform Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Platform Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Platform Apartments have a pool?
No, The Platform Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Platform Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Platform Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Platform Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Platform Apartments has units with dishwashers.

