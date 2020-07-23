/
snohomish county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM
231 Apartments for rent in Snohomish County, WA📍
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
68 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
879 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
8 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1200 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
2 Units Available
Lakewood
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1455 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.
Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
24 Units Available
Cedar Terrace
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1208 sqft
Taluswood Apartments offers stylishly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
27 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
20 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
8 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1002 sqft
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
River's Edge
500 E Fremont St, Monroe, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River’s edge is Monroe’s newest affordable community! Built for quality, comfort, and convenience, these generously sized apartments are equipped with an attractive collection of modern appliances, fixtures, and accessories.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Cascade View
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capri Apartments in Mountlake Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Westmont
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
19 Units Available
Holly
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,157
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
906 sqft
Apartment community nestled on park-like grounds minutes from I-405 and I-5, with sport court, gym, pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. The pet-friendly complex host community events like summer BBQs and monthly movie nights.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
19 Units Available
Cascade View
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
7 Units Available
Fitzgerald-35th SE
Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,511
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with a business center, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Newly refurbished homes with walk-in closets and mountain views. Close to Boeing North, with easy access to the area's commercial center.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
13 Units Available
Westmont
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
4 Units Available
Evergreen
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
861 sqft
Located close to downtown Everett and within a mile of Interstate 5, this lakeside community offers apartments boasting their own patio/balcony, fully fitted kitchens, and built-in fireplaces. Enjoy the on-site parking and clubhouse facilities.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,452
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Sofi Lakeside
12402 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,267
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1105 sqft
Brisa's elegant homes are situated on a lake and come with many amenities such as wood-burning fireplaces, patios or decks, in unit washers and dryers, dishwashers, and covered parking. Located just off I-5.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Melody Hill
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Shelby
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Lake Ballinger
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Snohomish County area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, Western Washington University, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, and Cascadia College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
