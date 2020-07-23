/
skagit county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
94 Apartments for rent in Skagit County, WA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
3 Units Available
Cascade Meadows
310 Cascade Pl, Burlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Inspired Apartment Living in Burlington, Washington\nComfortable apartment living in beautiful Burlington, Washington starts right here at Cascade Meadows Apartments.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
114 South Barker Street
114 South Barker Street, Mount Vernon, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
114 South Barker Street Available 08/01/20 114 South Barker Street - One-bedroom home with convenient downtown access Recently remodeled one-bedroom house with large unfenced yard. New laminate floors in kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
926 Dallas Street
926 Dallas Street, Mount Vernon, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1708 sqft
926 Dallas Street Available 08/03/20 926 Dallas Street - 3-bedroom home in Cedar Ridge neighborhood. 3-bedroom home with fenced yard. Features include: all bedrooms on the second floor, master suite includes walk-in closet.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Skyline
6001 Sands Way #B
6001 Sands Way, Anacortes, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1036 sqft
Anacortes Duplex near beach and parks - Anacortes Duplex near Beach No Pets Allowed (RLNE5260908)
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
862 Kalispell Drive
862 Kalispell Drive, Skagit County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2819 sqft
862 Kalispell Drive Available 09/04/20 862 Kalispell Drive - Amazing waterfront home in Shelter Bay. Shelter Bay is a private, secure gated community in La Conner.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1121 S 6th Street
1121 South 6th Street, Mount Vernon, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Single Family Home - (RLNE5694490)
1 of 24
Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
3826 Autumn Way
3826 Autumn Way, Mount Vernon, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1647 sqft
3826 Autumn Way - Features include; Kitchen w/ natural gas stove, granite counter tops, island and pantry. Dining room open to covered patio. Family room w/ gas fireplace.
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockridge
3914 Cottage Place
3914 Cottage Place, Anacortes, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1891 sqft
3914 Cottage Place - Craftsman style home w/ view of the Guemes Channel. Private Club house w/BBQ patio and pathway is part of community common area. Features include: Kitchen w/ raised counter, granite counter tops, & built-in breakfast nook.
1 of 31
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockridge
3711 West 10th Street
3711 West 10th Street, Anacortes, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2600 sqft
3711 West 10th Street - Enjoy panoramic views from this two story home in Rock Ridge.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
12179 Pulver Road
12179 Pulver Road, Skagit County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1074 sqft
12179 Pulver Road - 3-bed 1-bath home on Pulver Road, great access to Highway 20 & Interstate 5.
1 of 14
Last updated October 28 at 02:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4309 Blue Herron Circle - #202
4309 Blue Heron Circle, Anacortes, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Home with Water view - Pet Friendly, Fully Furnished Condo (RLNE5090859)
1 of 1
Last updated June 4 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1219 E Fir Street
1219 East Fir Street, Mount Vernon, WA
1 Bedroom
$945
576 sqft
1219 E Fir Street Available 07/15/19 1219 E Fir Street - Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements. Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s).
Results within 1 mile of Skagit County
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7619 316th PL W
7619 316th Place Northwest, Lake Ketchum, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1537 sqft
7619 316th PL W Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Rental near Lake Ketchum - Available8/1. Completely remodeled near Lake Ketchum. Gorgeous home with large eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, family room, and den with 3 decks.
Results within 5 miles of Skagit County
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated May 10 at 10:41 PM
Contact for Availability
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgemoor
804 FIELDSTON RD.
804 Fieldston Road, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4735 sqft
Luxurious 5 Bedroom Custom Built Edgemoore Home with Breathtaking Views - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this custom built home in the Madrona Point gated community.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4271 N. Northgate Drive
4271 Northgate Dr, Island County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
924 sqft
(P515) Adorable 2 Bedroom North of Oak Harbor! - This adorable 2 bedroom / 2 bath manufactured home has fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer and wood stove included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1908 S Colby Ct
1908 South Colby Court, Whatcom County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
1908 S Colby Ct Available 08/19/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom home on 1/4 acre! - Wow! Welcome to your new home near Lake Padden on 1/4 acre with extraordinary craftsmanship! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Marigold Drive #38 - 1
2 Marigold Drive, Sudden Valley, WA
Studio
$1,075
500 sqft
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/9TuEZkPKQUM If this is the home for you, please apply through the "available rentals" section of our website. Fully furnished studio overlooking the Sudden Valley Golf Course.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
773 Mahonia Drive
773 Mahonia Drive, Whatcom County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1046 sqft
773 Mahonia Drive Available 04/16/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home on Samish Hill - This three bedroom, two bathroom rambler style home offers 1040 square feet of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Skagit County
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1108 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
4 Units Available
Mount Baker
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
888 sqft
Welcome home to Barkley Apartment Homes. Comfort, convenience and style in Bellingham. We offer a variety of floor plans to meet your needs.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Samish Hill
807 38th St.
807 38th Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1380 sqft
807 38th St. Available 08/01/20 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom rambler off Samish Way. Across the street from Ridgemont Park. 2 car attached garage with plenty of storage space and workbench. Engineered hardwood floors throughout. Separate laundry room.
