Bellevue, WA
Parc3
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Parc3

3005 125th Ave SE · (425) 906-1150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL: $500 OFF MOVE IN (inquire for details).
Location

3005 125th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-3A · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc3.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Parc3 Apartments are in the desirable Woodridge area of Bellevue, Washington. This community offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with designer features. Some of the most noteworthy features include quartz counter tops, new cabinets, as well as custom tile.

In addition to designer features, each apartment also includes a washer and dryer and fireplace as well as a private patio or deck facing a beautiful courtyard. Some apartments enjoy a view of Lake Washington and Mercer Island. Residents enjoy the nature trails, parks and quiet residential street yet are just minutes from I-90, I-405, Downtown Bellevue and the award winning Bellevue School District. You will love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 Per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc3 have any available units?
Parc3 has 2 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Parc3 have?
Some of Parc3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc3 currently offering any rent specials?
Parc3 is offering the following rent specials: LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL: $500 OFF MOVE IN (inquire for details).
Is Parc3 pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc3 is pet friendly.
Does Parc3 offer parking?
Yes, Parc3 offers parking.
Does Parc3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parc3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc3 have a pool?
No, Parc3 does not have a pool.
Does Parc3 have accessible units?
No, Parc3 does not have accessible units.
Does Parc3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc3 has units with dishwashers.
