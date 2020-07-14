Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities carport courtyard parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Parc3 Apartments are in the desirable Woodridge area of Bellevue, Washington. This community offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with designer features. Some of the most noteworthy features include quartz counter tops, new cabinets, as well as custom tile.



In addition to designer features, each apartment also includes a washer and dryer and fireplace as well as a private patio or deck facing a beautiful courtyard. Some apartments enjoy a view of Lake Washington and Mercer Island. Residents enjoy the nature trails, parks and quiet residential street yet are just minutes from I-90, I-405, Downtown Bellevue and the award winning Bellevue School District. You will love living here!