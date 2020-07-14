Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities car charging clubhouse gym game room parking garage internet access valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool table trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Discover an enviable lifestyle at the core, wrapped in standout design, cool stylish interiors and privately serene homes in the middle of a lively, flourishing downtown scene. Maximizing open space, natural light and sophisticated Pacific Northwest charm, these centrally located apartments are a harmonious arrangement of excellence and ease. Enjoy a day at the park, sunsets from the terrace, the best of five-star cuisine and luxurious retailers int he ever-growing Bellevue neighborhood. Everything you want in a home with a metaphorical cherry on top. Ah, the sweet life! Discover Cerasa.