Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

Cerasa

10961 Northeast 2nd Place · (251) 220-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 809 · Avail. now

$1,786

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 443 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 607 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,763

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cerasa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
garage
internet access
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool table
trash valet
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Discover an enviable lifestyle at the core, wrapped in standout design, cool stylish interiors and privately serene homes in the middle of a lively, flourishing downtown scene. Maximizing open space, natural light and sophisticated Pacific Northwest charm, these centrally located apartments are a harmonious arrangement of excellence and ease. Enjoy a day at the park, sunsets from the terrace, the best of five-star cuisine and luxurious retailers int he ever-growing Bellevue neighborhood. Everything you want in a home with a metaphorical cherry on top. Ah, the sweet life! Discover Cerasa.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $33 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per apartment
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $150/month. Please contact our leasing office for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cerasa have any available units?
Cerasa has 5 units available starting at $1,763 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Cerasa have?
Some of Cerasa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cerasa currently offering any rent specials?
Cerasa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cerasa pet-friendly?
Yes, Cerasa is pet friendly.
Does Cerasa offer parking?
Yes, Cerasa offers parking.
Does Cerasa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cerasa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cerasa have a pool?
No, Cerasa does not have a pool.
Does Cerasa have accessible units?
No, Cerasa does not have accessible units.
Does Cerasa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cerasa has units with dishwashers.
