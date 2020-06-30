7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub sauna

Lake view condo just minutes to DT Bellevue 2 bed 2 bath - Lake-front condo just minutes from downtown Bellevue! This spacious end unit has it all. 2 beds, plus a bonus room. Open floor plan with vaulting ceilings and skylights brings in natural light. Hand-scraped hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wet bar. Master has a private deck overlooking the lake, wood-burning fireplace, en-suite bath, walk-in closet. New paint throughout. Community pool, sauna, and hot tub. 2 parking stalls. Pets case/case with additional, refundable deposit if allowed.



(RLNE5532649)