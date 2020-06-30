All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204

7 Lake Bellevue Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Wilburton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7 Lake Bellevue Drive, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Lake view condo just minutes to DT Bellevue 2 bed 2 bath - Lake-front condo just minutes from downtown Bellevue! This spacious end unit has it all. 2 beds, plus a bonus room. Open floor plan with vaulting ceilings and skylights brings in natural light. Hand-scraped hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wet bar. Master has a private deck overlooking the lake, wood-burning fireplace, en-suite bath, walk-in closet. New paint throughout. Community pool, sauna, and hot tub. 2 parking stalls. Pets case/case with additional, refundable deposit if allowed.

(RLNE5532649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 have any available units?
7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 have?
Some of 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 currently offering any rent specials?
7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 is pet friendly.
Does 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 offer parking?
Yes, 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 offers parking.
Does 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 have a pool?
Yes, 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 has a pool.
Does 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 have accessible units?
No, 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Lake Bellevue Drive, #204 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle