6927 128th Pl SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Newcastle Bellevue area at Del Mar Woods-3 BR home on cul de sac - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/e81fc48057



Lockbox on hose bib to right of front door.



Formal living & dining rooms adjoin the delightful open kitchen and family room with wood burning fireplace. Upper Master bedroom with walk in closet and en suite bath. Two more beds and full bath on upper level. Gardeners absolute delight w/ fabulous backyard, handsome low maintenance composite deck, stylish gazebo, fruit trees & Koi pond. There is also a small stream running thru the yard! Just a few minutes to Factoria with its vast number of options for shopping, dining, and entertainment. The nearest high school is Newport High School.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5686820)