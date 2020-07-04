All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 6927 128th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
6927 128th Pl SE
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

6927 128th Pl SE

6927 128th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6927 128th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newcastle Bellevue area at Del Mar Woods-3 BR home on cul de sac - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/e81fc48057

Lockbox on hose bib to right of front door.

Formal living & dining rooms adjoin the delightful open kitchen and family room with wood burning fireplace. Upper Master bedroom with walk in closet and en suite bath. Two more beds and full bath on upper level. Gardeners absolute delight w/ fabulous backyard, handsome low maintenance composite deck, stylish gazebo, fruit trees & Koi pond. There is also a small stream running thru the yard! Just a few minutes to Factoria with its vast number of options for shopping, dining, and entertainment. The nearest high school is Newport High School.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5686820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6927 128th Pl SE have any available units?
6927 128th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 6927 128th Pl SE have?
Some of 6927 128th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6927 128th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
6927 128th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6927 128th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6927 128th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 6927 128th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 6927 128th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 6927 128th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6927 128th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6927 128th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 6927 128th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 6927 128th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 6927 128th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6927 128th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6927 128th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle