Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
650 Bellevue Way NE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

650 Bellevue Way NE

650 Bellevue Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

650 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Absolutely stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2700 sf condo with the best views in town of Lake Washington, Seattle, Bellevue and Mt Rainier. An absolute MUST SEE. Condo located in One Lincoln Tower in the heart of Downtown Bellevue. Large open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with granite and all stainless steel appliances, separate media room with gas fireplace off of main living area, deck off of living/master, master suite has its own private bath and walk in closet, guest/2nd bedroom also has it own private bath and walk in closet as well. Powder room off grand entry. Smashing views from every room! Wall to ceiling windows throughout entire unit. Newer carpet. Building amenities include: pool with deck, workout room, business center, town car scheduling, newspaper delivery, spa on 4th floor, private mall access, and hotel does room service, package shipping and receiving, secure bldg. with 24 hour concierge, dry cleaning service 2x a week. Don’t miss this beauty. Hotel living at its best. 2 car parking in secure garage with storage.

Terms: 1st, last, $9,825 security deposit. No smoking, no pets. W/S/G included. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Bellevue Way NE have any available units?
650 Bellevue Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Bellevue Way NE have?
Some of 650 Bellevue Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Bellevue Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
650 Bellevue Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Bellevue Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 650 Bellevue Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 650 Bellevue Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 650 Bellevue Way NE offers parking.
Does 650 Bellevue Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Bellevue Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Bellevue Way NE have a pool?
Yes, 650 Bellevue Way NE has a pool.
Does 650 Bellevue Way NE have accessible units?
No, 650 Bellevue Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Bellevue Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Bellevue Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
