650 Bellevue Way NE

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub media room

Absolutely stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2700 sf condo with the best views in town of Lake Washington, Seattle, Bellevue and Mt Rainier. An absolute MUST SEE. Condo located in One Lincoln Tower in the heart of Downtown Bellevue. Large open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with granite and all stainless steel appliances, separate media room with gas fireplace off of main living area, deck off of living/master, master suite has its own private bath and walk in closet, guest/2nd bedroom also has it own private bath and walk in closet as well. Powder room off grand entry. Smashing views from every room! Wall to ceiling windows throughout entire unit. Newer carpet. Building amenities include: pool with deck, workout room, business center, town car scheduling, newspaper delivery, spa on 4th floor, private mall access, and hotel does room service, package shipping and receiving, secure bldg. with 24 hour concierge, dry cleaning service 2x a week. Don’t miss this beauty. Hotel living at its best. 2 car parking in secure garage with storage.



Terms: 1st, last, $9,825 security deposit. No smoking, no pets. W/S/G included. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management