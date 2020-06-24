502 141st Ave SE # 47

Amenities

Spacious 1 BR/1 BA Condo in Convenient Location - This spacious 1 BR/1 BA corner unit is located in the quiet Riverstone Condo Complex. Easy access to Microsoft, 405, I-90 & 520 freeways, Kelsey Creek Park, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Lake Hills Village, and much more. Bus line on main road. Open floor plan, large & light filled living & dining areas. Sliding glass doors lead to fully fenced patio great for BBQ, entertaining or relaxing. Nice kitchen with Stainless appliances, beautiful wood cabinets, granite counters, and eating bar. Bedroom accommodates king size bed and features walk-in closet. Spacious full size bath with tiled flooring. Beautiful brand-new carpets just installed. Energy efficient double pane windows, new siding and roof. Ample storage closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Water/Sewer/garbage included in rent. Tenant pays electric, cable, and internet. One assigned parking space included in rent. TV hook-up stays.

Terms: 1st & $1,750.00 security deposit.

Available NOW.

NO SMOKING/NO PETS PLEASE.

Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.

Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:

https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2018/02/Notice-To-Applicants-2018.pdf

