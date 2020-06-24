All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

502 141st Ave SE # 47

502 141st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

502 141st Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
Southeast Bellevue

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Spacious 1 BR/1 BA Condo in Convenient Location - This spacious 1 BR/1 BA corner unit is located in the quiet Riverstone Condo Complex. Easy access to Microsoft, 405, I-90 & 520 freeways, Kelsey Creek Park, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Lake Hills Village, and much more. Bus line on main road. Open floor plan, large & light filled living & dining areas. Sliding glass doors lead to fully fenced patio great for BBQ, entertaining or relaxing. Nice kitchen with Stainless appliances, beautiful wood cabinets, granite counters, and eating bar. Bedroom accommodates king size bed and features walk-in closet. Spacious full size bath with tiled flooring. Beautiful brand-new carpets just installed. Energy efficient double pane windows, new siding and roof. Ample storage closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Water/Sewer/garbage included in rent. Tenant pays electric, cable, and internet. One assigned parking space included in rent. TV hook-up stays.
Terms: 1st & $1,750.00 security deposit.
Available NOW.
NO SMOKING/NO PETS PLEASE.
Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.
Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:
https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2018/02/Notice-To-Applicants-2018.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4741034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 141st Ave SE # 47 have any available units?
502 141st Ave SE # 47 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 141st Ave SE # 47 have?
Some of 502 141st Ave SE # 47's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 141st Ave SE # 47 currently offering any rent specials?
502 141st Ave SE # 47 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 141st Ave SE # 47 pet-friendly?
No, 502 141st Ave SE # 47 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 502 141st Ave SE # 47 offer parking?
Yes, 502 141st Ave SE # 47 offers parking.
Does 502 141st Ave SE # 47 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 141st Ave SE # 47 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 141st Ave SE # 47 have a pool?
No, 502 141st Ave SE # 47 does not have a pool.
Does 502 141st Ave SE # 47 have accessible units?
No, 502 141st Ave SE # 47 does not have accessible units.
Does 502 141st Ave SE # 47 have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 141st Ave SE # 47 does not have units with dishwashers.
