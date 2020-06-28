All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

4415 145th Ave NE #H5

4415 145th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4415 145th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
4415 145th Ave NE #H5 Available 10/08/19 Recent Remodel 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Across From Microsoft Redmond Campus - Complete remodel to ground floor unit w/ open views to spacious yard & common grounds. Set at rear of complex for quiet & privacy. Complex updating siding, windows, roofs & decks. Step in to fully updated unit w/ laminate wood & tile floors; all new millwork, lighting, fixtures, appliances & surfaces. Quartz & stainless kitchen w/ breakfast bar. Open floor plan w/ living & dining rooms w/ windows to yard & covered patio. Large master w/ oversized closet. Laundry & storage rm + carport near entry.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays electric. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage. One time move in fee of $300. No smoking and No pets. Please contact us to view the property, applications at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2798573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 have any available units?
4415 145th Ave NE #H5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 have?
Some of 4415 145th Ave NE #H5's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 currently offering any rent specials?
4415 145th Ave NE #H5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 pet-friendly?
No, 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 offer parking?
Yes, 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 offers parking.
Does 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 have a pool?
No, 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 does not have a pool.
Does 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 have accessible units?
No, 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 145th Ave NE #H5 does not have units with dishwashers.
