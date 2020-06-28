Amenities

4415 145th Ave NE #H5 Available 10/08/19 Recent Remodel 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Across From Microsoft Redmond Campus - Complete remodel to ground floor unit w/ open views to spacious yard & common grounds. Set at rear of complex for quiet & privacy. Complex updating siding, windows, roofs & decks. Step in to fully updated unit w/ laminate wood & tile floors; all new millwork, lighting, fixtures, appliances & surfaces. Quartz & stainless kitchen w/ breakfast bar. Open floor plan w/ living & dining rooms w/ windows to yard & covered patio. Large master w/ oversized closet. Laundry & storage rm + carport near entry.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays electric. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage. One time move in fee of $300. No smoking and No pets. Please contact us to view the property, applications at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2798573)