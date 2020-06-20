All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4243 164th Ave SE

4243 164th Avenue Southeast · (206) 769-8882 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4243 164th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4243 164th Ave SE · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Issaquah School District, Premier Location - $3250/month. Tri level on large lot, circular drive. 5 bedrooms, 2.75 baths. Separate downstairs entrance for guests/in home business. Generous master bedroom suite. Issaquah School District. Premier location close to I-90, major employment, shopping, dining, parks. First plus deposit of $3000. Application Fee $55
Screening Criteria: 700 credit score or higher. No previous negative history. Verifiable monthly income needs to be 2.5 times monthly rent.
No Smoking
Pets on Case by Case. Vet references required. Immunizations current.

(RLNE5789002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4243 164th Ave SE have any available units?
4243 164th Ave SE has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 4243 164th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
4243 164th Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4243 164th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4243 164th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 4243 164th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 4243 164th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 4243 164th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4243 164th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4243 164th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 4243 164th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 4243 164th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 4243 164th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4243 164th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4243 164th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4243 164th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4243 164th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
