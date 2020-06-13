/
enumclaw
10 Apartments for rent in Enumclaw, WA📍
$
3 Units Available
Aspen Glade
750 Watson St N, Enumclaw, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1021 sqft
Boasting lush landscaping with ponds, creeks and covered bridges, Aspen Glade is convenient to Highway 410 and just a short commute to Seattle, Tacoma and Renton.
6 Units Available
Chinook Park
320 Chinook Ave, Enumclaw, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1029 sqft
Located on acres of lush land in the heart of Enumclaw, Chinook Park Apartment Homes is an easy commute to Renton, Tacoma or Seattle.
Results within 10 miles of Enumclaw
8 Units Available
Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue, Maple Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,082
1228 sqft
Community. Nature. Active living. Modern convenience. Welcome home to Ascend. Experience the best of Pacific Northwest living at the brand-new Ascend Maple Valley.
Elk Run
1 Unit Available
22438 S.E. 279th St.
22438 Southeast 279th Street, Maple Valley, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2330 sqft
MAPLE VALLEY - WASHINGTON - Beautifully remodeled, huge 5-bedroom home. Large windows offer abundant natural light and sweeping views. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, handsome floors and gleaming quartz counter tops.
1 Unit Available
27459 209th Ct. SE
27459 209th Court Southeast, Maple Valley, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,845
2710 sqft
Application Approved - Maple Valley Stunning Newer 5+ Bedroom 2.75 Bath - Application Approved - Stunning 2014 5 bedroom plus den/bonus and 2.75 bath in desirable Maple Valley.
1 Unit Available
35311 172nd Ave SE U1
35311 172nd Avenue Southeast, Lake Holm, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1700 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit U1 Available 06/15/20 Single Rooms - Property Id: 247876 Private room (unfurnished) with adjoining bathroom (shared) and large window that overlooks the front of the house.
1 Unit Available
21802 110th Street CT E
21802 110th Street Court East, Prairie Heights, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
Lonesome Dove Retreat - Property Id: 285437 Your newly-renovated studio is located in a quiet neighborhood near Bonney Lake just minutes from shopping and services.
Southeast Auburn
1 Unit Available
4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A
4925 Foster Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
881 sqft
Now this is a rare find and ready for the right tenant. Just a couple of miles from the hustle and bustle we have a charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage. This charming home shows pride of ownership from the owners who have added some very nice touches.
Elk Run
1 Unit Available
28108 224th Avenue South East
28108 224th Avenue Southeast, Maple Valley, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2490 sqft
Available now, in Elk Run HOA 4bed/2.5bath 2,490 SF home in Maple Valley, This beautiful home has an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. With quality fixtures, washer and dryer as well.
1 Unit Available
22827 SE 282nd St
22827 Southeast 282nd Street, Maple Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1570 sqft
22827 SE 282nd St Available 04/10/19 Great 3 bed with huge yard! - Dont miss this light, bright and airy 3 bed/2.5 ba home in center of Maple Valley! Walk into lovely entry with coat hooks and living room with lg windows and fireplace.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Enumclaw, the median rent is $837 for a studio, $958 for a 1-bedroom, $1,193 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,732 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Enumclaw, check out our monthly Enumclaw Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Enumclaw area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
