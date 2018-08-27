2502 124th Place NE

Amenities
Bellevue Home w/ Views - Nestled back in private neighborhood awaits this Bellevue home! New finishes throughout, including paint, mill work, floors, fixtures, windows and more! Enjoy city views from fully updated kitchen, featuring quartz counter-tops, and new stainless steel appliances. Dining space leads to spacious deck, perfect for summer BBQs, entertaining or taking in the view! Three bedrooms on main, including master with attached full master bathroom. Nice size lot with gardening shed, great for gardening!
12 month Lease (Min)
1st , last and security deposit equal to rent amount
landscaping included
pets - case by case with additional deposits required
(RLNE4710251)