Bellevue, WA
2502 124th Place NE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

2502 124th Place NE

2502 124th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2502 124th Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Bridle Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bellevue Home w/ Views - Nestled back in private neighborhood awaits this Bellevue home! New finishes throughout, including paint, mill work, floors, fixtures, windows and more! Enjoy city views from fully updated kitchen, featuring quartz counter-tops, and new stainless steel appliances. Dining space leads to spacious deck, perfect for summer BBQs, entertaining or taking in the view! Three bedrooms on main, including master with attached full master bathroom. Nice size lot with gardening shed, great for gardening!

12 month Lease (Min)
1st , last and security deposit equal to rent amount
landscaping included
pets - case by case with additional deposits required

(RLNE4710251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 124th Place NE have any available units?
2502 124th Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 124th Place NE have?
Some of 2502 124th Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 124th Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
2502 124th Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 124th Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 124th Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 2502 124th Place NE offer parking?
No, 2502 124th Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 2502 124th Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 124th Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 124th Place NE have a pool?
No, 2502 124th Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 2502 124th Place NE have accessible units?
No, 2502 124th Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 124th Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 124th Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
