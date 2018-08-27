2502 124th Place NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bellevue Home w/ Views - Nestled back in private neighborhood awaits this Bellevue home! New finishes throughout, including paint, mill work, floors, fixtures, windows and more! Enjoy city views from fully updated kitchen, featuring quartz counter-tops, and new stainless steel appliances. Dining space leads to spacious deck, perfect for summer BBQs, entertaining or taking in the view! Three bedrooms on main, including master with attached full master bathroom. Nice size lot with gardening shed, great for gardening!



12 month Lease (Min)

1st , last and security deposit equal to rent amount

landscaping included

pets - case by case with additional deposits required



(RLNE4710251)