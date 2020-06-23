All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:45 AM

2428 129th Ave Se

2428 129th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2428 129th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This is a fully furnished, move-in ready 2+ bedroom downstairs daylight duplex.
Just bring your suitcase and move in: not just furnished, also includes dishes, silverware, linens and towels.
Lower floor of our 2 story home in centrally located Woodridge neighborhood of Bellevue, WA

All newly remodeled in 2000.

Conveniently located in Bellevue, just 10 minutes from Factoria (T-Mobile), you are 25 minutes from Redmond (Microsoft), Seattle, downtown Bellevue or Kirkland. Near where I-405 crosses I-90, with a ramp to I-90 Westbound 3 minutes away.

Perfect for short term or long term housing for new arrivals, temporary work assignments, or in-between housing situations.

Bellevue School district, close to Woodridge Elementary.

The unit is 1100 square feet, and has 2 bedrooms
Office area with large corner desk.
Living room with leather furniture, entertainment center, 40 flatscreen TV with HD DVR
Kitchenette with eating area and bar, pots, pans, dishes, and all appliances.
Full bath with large vanity, tub/shower and toilet
Full utility room with washer/dryer, folding table and utility sink
All appliances: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal
DirectTV service
Wireless Wi-fi (Comcast)
Private patio
One off-street parking space, or two if you park tandem (end to end). More on-street parking available.
Bedrooms can be configured as one queen bed and one twin bed, or two
twins and one queen, depending on your requirements.

We are located in the Woodridge area of Bellevue, 10 minute walk to
Factoria, 15-25 minute drive to Bellevue, Redmond or Seattle (most of the
time). 5 minute walk to Metro bus stop (Metro route 246).

Coming in from out of town? No problem, most of our tenants find us online.? We can make all arrangements via Internet communications so you are all confirmed prior to arrival.

200 dollar flat fee additional for all utilities: electricity, gas,water, garbage, HD DirectTV, and Internet.

1000 dollar refundable security deposit ( 200 dollar non refundable cleaning and turnover costs)
Guarantee your rental by pre-paying 500 dolllars toward the security deposit.

Dog(s) and cat(s) and other pets OK. 150 dollar non-refundable pet fee per animal.
application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 129th Ave Se have any available units?
2428 129th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 129th Ave Se have?
Some of 2428 129th Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 129th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
2428 129th Ave Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 129th Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 2428 129th Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 2428 129th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 2428 129th Ave Se does offer parking.
Does 2428 129th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2428 129th Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 129th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 2428 129th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 2428 129th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 2428 129th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 129th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2428 129th Ave Se has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

