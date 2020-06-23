2428 129th Ave Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This is a fully furnished, move-in ready 2+ bedroom downstairs daylight duplex.

Just bring your suitcase and move in: not just furnished, also includes dishes, silverware, linens and towels.

Lower floor of our 2 story home in centrally located Woodridge neighborhood of Bellevue, WA



All newly remodeled in 2000.



Conveniently located in Bellevue, just 10 minutes from Factoria (T-Mobile), you are 25 minutes from Redmond (Microsoft), Seattle, downtown Bellevue or Kirkland. Near where I-405 crosses I-90, with a ramp to I-90 Westbound 3 minutes away.



Perfect for short term or long term housing for new arrivals, temporary work assignments, or in-between housing situations.



Bellevue School district, close to Woodridge Elementary.



The unit is 1100 square feet, and has 2 bedrooms

Office area with large corner desk.

Living room with leather furniture, entertainment center, 40 flatscreen TV with HD DVR

Kitchenette with eating area and bar, pots, pans, dishes, and all appliances.

Full bath with large vanity, tub/shower and toilet

Full utility room with washer/dryer, folding table and utility sink

All appliances: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal

DirectTV service

Wireless Wi-fi (Comcast)

Private patio

One off-street parking space, or two if you park tandem (end to end). More on-street parking available.

Bedrooms can be configured as one queen bed and one twin bed, or two

twins and one queen, depending on your requirements.



We are located in the Woodridge area of Bellevue, 10 minute walk to

Factoria, 15-25 minute drive to Bellevue, Redmond or Seattle (most of the

time). 5 minute walk to Metro bus stop (Metro route 246).



Coming in from out of town? No problem, most of our tenants find us online.? We can make all arrangements via Internet communications so you are all confirmed prior to arrival.



200 dollar flat fee additional for all utilities: electricity, gas,water, garbage, HD DirectTV, and Internet.



1000 dollar refundable security deposit ( 200 dollar non refundable cleaning and turnover costs)

Guarantee your rental by pre-paying 500 dolllars toward the security deposit.



Dog(s) and cat(s) and other pets OK. 150 dollar non-refundable pet fee per animal.

