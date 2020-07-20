All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1837 172nd Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1837 172nd Pl NE
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

1837 172nd Pl NE

1837 172nd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1837 172nd Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1837 172nd Pl NE Available 05/05/19 Charming 3 Bed 1.75 Bath Home in Bellevue - 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath, located on a dead end street in quiet neighborhood, pergo floors in kitchen, dining, living room and hall. All bedrooms upstairs. Private beautiful large fenced yard. Bellevue SD - Sherwood Forest Elem, Highland Middle, Interlake High. Tenant occupied. Please do not disturb.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per each adult. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking and no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2049060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 172nd Pl NE have any available units?
1837 172nd Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 1837 172nd Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
1837 172nd Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 172nd Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 1837 172nd Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1837 172nd Pl NE offer parking?
No, 1837 172nd Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 1837 172nd Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 172nd Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 172nd Pl NE have a pool?
No, 1837 172nd Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 1837 172nd Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 1837 172nd Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 172nd Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 172nd Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1837 172nd Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1837 172nd Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle