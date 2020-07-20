Amenities

1837 172nd Pl NE Available 05/05/19 Charming 3 Bed 1.75 Bath Home in Bellevue - 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath, located on a dead end street in quiet neighborhood, pergo floors in kitchen, dining, living room and hall. All bedrooms upstairs. Private beautiful large fenced yard. Bellevue SD - Sherwood Forest Elem, Highland Middle, Interlake High. Tenant occupied. Please do not disturb.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per each adult. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking and no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2049060)