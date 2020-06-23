All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated November 7 2019 at 11:09 AM

170 154th Pl Ne

170 154th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

170 154th Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Nice, light and bright, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom (MIL) on the lower level for rent. It is ideally located near the bus lines just off Main Street and 148th Ave and close to the Sammamish high school and Larsen Lake. It is updated with new counter tops and cabinet, stainless Steel appliance, living room w/ fireplace. Large fully fenced rear yard. Minutes to Downtown Bellevue, Crossroads, Microsoft, freeways and bus routes and walking distance to LA Fitness, Walmart neighborhood market, and Restaurants etc. No Pets Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

