170 154th Pl Ne

Nice, light and bright, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom (MIL) on the lower level for rent. It is ideally located near the bus lines just off Main Street and 148th Ave and close to the Sammamish high school and Larsen Lake. It is updated with new counter tops and cabinet, stainless Steel appliance, living room w/ fireplace. Large fully fenced rear yard. Minutes to Downtown Bellevue, Crossroads, Microsoft, freeways and bus routes and walking distance to LA Fitness, Walmart neighborhood market, and Restaurants etc. No Pets Please.