1625 100th Ave NE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

- Reputable and cherished community near Bellevue Downtown. Clyde Hill rambler in quiet residential area. This community has superior meaning of living within great school district. This ranch style home has spacious open area for family gathering and entertaining guests. Large windows and nature setting outdoor nicely link between interior space. Tons of natural lighting plus Retro feel. Hardwood floors. Additional office space and plenty of storage for growing families.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4763160)