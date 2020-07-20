All apartments in Bellevue
1625 100th Ave NE

1625 100th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1625 100th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
- Reputable and cherished community near Bellevue Downtown. Clyde Hill rambler in quiet residential area. This community has superior meaning of living within great school district. This ranch style home has spacious open area for family gathering and entertaining guests. Large windows and nature setting outdoor nicely link between interior space. Tons of natural lighting plus Retro feel. Hardwood floors. Additional office space and plenty of storage for growing families.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4763160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 100th Ave NE have any available units?
1625 100th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 1625 100th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1625 100th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 100th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 100th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1625 100th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1625 100th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1625 100th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 100th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 100th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1625 100th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1625 100th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1625 100th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 100th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 100th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 100th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 100th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
