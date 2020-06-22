All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1600 154th AVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1600 154th AVE SE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1600 154th AVE SE

1600 154th Avenue Southeast · (425) 591-5692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
West Lake Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1600 154th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1600 154th AVE SE · Avail. Jul 1

$4,540

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1600 154th AVE SE Available 07/01/20 BELLEVUE 4 BED, 2.5 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT W EASY COMMUTE & LARGE GARAGE! - *$4540/month rent plus utilities & Landscaping upkeep costs; Available August 2020*
*4 bed, Office/Flex, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage, fully fenced yard, 2580 SF, Pets considered case-by-case*
*First month's rent ($4540) and security deposit ($4540) due upon move in*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
VIDEO OF HOME:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smBJXF6XuhQ&t=118s

This spacious, custom home offers a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, office/Flex room, and 2.5 bathrooms in a great Bellevue community close enough to all the entertainment and parks. Built in 2004 with high end finishes and it is in great overall condition.

The home greets you with a grand 20-foot entry and carries on with vaulted ceilings throughout. A gourmet kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, high end SS appliances, gas range, tile backsplash, wood floors, granite countertops, custom light fixtures, walk in pantry, and lots of windows providing great natural light! The living room, dining room, and kitchen create one ‘great room’ with a stunning fireplace that is perfect for families and entertaining. Access to patio and yard is off of main living space. The upper level features all 4 bedrooms as well as 2 full bathrooms. Bedrooms are all large with sizable closets and custom shelf systems. The master retreat is very spacious with vaulted ceiling highlighted by a 5-piece on suite bathroom with luxurious finishes, soaking tub and 2 walk-in closets! Large laundry room with high end front loader machines on upper level.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Bellevue has to offer. Large flat lot is fully fenced and has big backyard with grass for easy maintenance. Yard has very nice patio great for family dinner and get-togethers. Many large and small parks are close distance to the home. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Area schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Schools include:
-Spiritridge Elementary
-Tillicum Middle School
-Sammamish High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Meydenbauer Bay, Whalers Cover, Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish
-Downtown Bellevue Park, Meydenbauer Bay Park, Clyde Beach Park, Bellevue Botanical Gardens
-Bellevue Square Mall, Overlake Country Club, Nordstrom, The Home Depot, Whole Foods

This home has everything you could want and more! Call, text, or email today!

(RLNE5851951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 154th AVE SE have any available units?
1600 154th AVE SE has a unit available for $4,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 154th AVE SE have?
Some of 1600 154th AVE SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 154th AVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1600 154th AVE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 154th AVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 154th AVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 1600 154th AVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 1600 154th AVE SE does offer parking.
Does 1600 154th AVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 154th AVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 154th AVE SE have a pool?
No, 1600 154th AVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1600 154th AVE SE have accessible units?
No, 1600 154th AVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 154th AVE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 154th AVE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1600 154th AVE SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity