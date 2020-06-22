Amenities

1600 154th AVE SE Available 07/01/20 BELLEVUE 4 BED, 2.5 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT W EASY COMMUTE & LARGE GARAGE! - *$4540/month rent plus utilities & Landscaping upkeep costs; Available August 2020*

*4 bed, Office/Flex, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage, fully fenced yard, 2580 SF, Pets considered case-by-case*

*First month's rent ($4540) and security deposit ($4540) due upon move in*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

VIDEO OF HOME:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smBJXF6XuhQ&t=118s



This spacious, custom home offers a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, office/Flex room, and 2.5 bathrooms in a great Bellevue community close enough to all the entertainment and parks. Built in 2004 with high end finishes and it is in great overall condition.



The home greets you with a grand 20-foot entry and carries on with vaulted ceilings throughout. A gourmet kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, high end SS appliances, gas range, tile backsplash, wood floors, granite countertops, custom light fixtures, walk in pantry, and lots of windows providing great natural light! The living room, dining room, and kitchen create one ‘great room’ with a stunning fireplace that is perfect for families and entertaining. Access to patio and yard is off of main living space. The upper level features all 4 bedrooms as well as 2 full bathrooms. Bedrooms are all large with sizable closets and custom shelf systems. The master retreat is very spacious with vaulted ceiling highlighted by a 5-piece on suite bathroom with luxurious finishes, soaking tub and 2 walk-in closets! Large laundry room with high end front loader machines on upper level.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Bellevue has to offer. Large flat lot is fully fenced and has big backyard with grass for easy maintenance. Yard has very nice patio great for family dinner and get-togethers. Many large and small parks are close distance to the home. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Area schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Schools include:

-Spiritridge Elementary

-Tillicum Middle School

-Sammamish High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Meydenbauer Bay, Whalers Cover, Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish

-Downtown Bellevue Park, Meydenbauer Bay Park, Clyde Beach Park, Bellevue Botanical Gardens

-Bellevue Square Mall, Overlake Country Club, Nordstrom, The Home Depot, Whole Foods



This home has everything you could want and more! Call, text, or email today!



