15207 NE 7th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lake Hills Bellevue 4/3 Updated Single Family Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/1bb451604b



Tastefully updated split level home with SS appliances, Granite Counters and Gas stove. Private deck off of the dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level with gas fireplace, Great media or office room adjacent to dining room. 1 bed 1 bath on this level.

Downstairs has master with fireplace, walk in closet and 3/4 bath. Two additional bedrooms, full bath bath and an addition room that could be an office. Two car garage,



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com



(RLNE5652772)