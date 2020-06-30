All apartments in Bellevue
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
15207 NE 7th Pl
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

15207 NE 7th Pl

15207 Northeast 7th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15207 Northeast 7th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lake Hills Bellevue 4/3 Updated Single Family Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/1bb451604b

Tastefully updated split level home with SS appliances, Granite Counters and Gas stove. Private deck off of the dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level with gas fireplace, Great media or office room adjacent to dining room. 1 bed 1 bath on this level.
Downstairs has master with fireplace, walk in closet and 3/4 bath. Two additional bedrooms, full bath bath and an addition room that could be an office. Two car garage,

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com

(RLNE5652772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15207 NE 7th Pl have any available units?
15207 NE 7th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15207 NE 7th Pl have?
Some of 15207 NE 7th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15207 NE 7th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15207 NE 7th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15207 NE 7th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 15207 NE 7th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 15207 NE 7th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15207 NE 7th Pl offers parking.
Does 15207 NE 7th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15207 NE 7th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15207 NE 7th Pl have a pool?
No, 15207 NE 7th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15207 NE 7th Pl have accessible units?
No, 15207 NE 7th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15207 NE 7th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 15207 NE 7th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

