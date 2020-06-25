All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 14755 Northeast 50th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
14755 Northeast 50th Place
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

14755 Northeast 50th Place

14755 Northeast 50th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14755 Northeast 50th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
We pay the Comcast cable, water, garbage and reserved parking so these are included in your rent. This two bedroom two bathroom with flex room home is a second story corner unit with vaulted ceilings. The home is an upstairs end unit in the complex providing privacy out every window and on your balcony. Floor-to-ceiling closets provide maximum use of storage. Vaulted ceilings give the condo a huge open feel with a fireplace and a private large balcony off the living room that also has locked storage. We are asking for responsible tenants that will pass all credit, rental, criminal and employment background criteria. We are local and extremely responsive to work with.

(RLNE5111474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14755 Northeast 50th Place have any available units?
14755 Northeast 50th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 14755 Northeast 50th Place currently offering any rent specials?
14755 Northeast 50th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14755 Northeast 50th Place pet-friendly?
No, 14755 Northeast 50th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14755 Northeast 50th Place offer parking?
Yes, 14755 Northeast 50th Place offers parking.
Does 14755 Northeast 50th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14755 Northeast 50th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14755 Northeast 50th Place have a pool?
No, 14755 Northeast 50th Place does not have a pool.
Does 14755 Northeast 50th Place have accessible units?
No, 14755 Northeast 50th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14755 Northeast 50th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14755 Northeast 50th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14755 Northeast 50th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14755 Northeast 50th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle