All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
14620 NE 32nd St APT F10
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

14620 NE 32nd St APT F10

14620 Northeast 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14620 Northeast 32nd Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Affordable 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Condo in Bellevue Manor! - Awesome location across from Microsoft. Charming & updated 3 Bedroom condo in Bellevue Manor. Brand new laminated flooring, fresh interior paint & new carpet. Open floor plan with spacious living room opens to the balcony.Nice dining area next to the kitchen. Enjoy the amenities of the swimming pool, tennis court in the complex. Easy access to freeway , shopping & transit center. Excellent Bellevue schools. Water / Sewer / Garb and 1 assigned parking space included in rent!

Water/Sewer/ Garbage flat monthly fee.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2043

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4738734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 have any available units?
14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 have?
Some of 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 currently offering any rent specials?
14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 pet-friendly?
No, 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 offer parking?
Yes, 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 offers parking.
Does 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 have a pool?
Yes, 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 has a pool.
Does 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 have accessible units?
No, 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 does not have accessible units.
Does 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14620 NE 32nd St APT F10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle