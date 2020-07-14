Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

14205 SE 50th St. Available 08/01/19 Magnificent Somerset Home on Cul de Sac! - Showing starts July 1, 2019!!!



Light and bright tri-level within walking distance to Somerset Elementary! Main floor features a spacious living room w/vaulted ceiling & fireplace, formal dining room w/large windows overlooking the private back yard. Kitchen with eating

bar & informal eating area & family room w/gas fireplace insert & wall of windows overlooking the beautiful backyard. A powder room & separate laundry complete the main floor. The master suite is upstairs & features a full bath & walk-in closet. Daylight basement includes 2 bedrooms and a full bath!



Bellevue School District, with Somerset Elementary, Type Middle, Newport High.



First, last and security deposit to move in. $42 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment Requires.



(RLNE3313942)