Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
14205 SE 50th St.
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

14205 SE 50th St.

14205 Southeast 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14205 Southeast 50th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Somerset

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
14205 SE 50th St. Available 08/01/19 Magnificent Somerset Home on Cul de Sac! - Showing starts July 1, 2019!!!

Light and bright tri-level within walking distance to Somerset Elementary! Main floor features a spacious living room w/vaulted ceiling & fireplace, formal dining room w/large windows overlooking the private back yard. Kitchen with eating
bar & informal eating area & family room w/gas fireplace insert & wall of windows overlooking the beautiful backyard. A powder room & separate laundry complete the main floor. The master suite is upstairs & features a full bath & walk-in closet. Daylight basement includes 2 bedrooms and a full bath!

Bellevue School District, with Somerset Elementary, Type Middle, Newport High.

First, last and security deposit to move in. $42 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment Requires.

(RLNE3313942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14205 SE 50th St. have any available units?
14205 SE 50th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 14205 SE 50th St. currently offering any rent specials?
14205 SE 50th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14205 SE 50th St. pet-friendly?
No, 14205 SE 50th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14205 SE 50th St. offer parking?
No, 14205 SE 50th St. does not offer parking.
Does 14205 SE 50th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14205 SE 50th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14205 SE 50th St. have a pool?
No, 14205 SE 50th St. does not have a pool.
Does 14205 SE 50th St. have accessible units?
No, 14205 SE 50th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14205 SE 50th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14205 SE 50th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14205 SE 50th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14205 SE 50th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
