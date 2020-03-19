118 107th Ave NE Apt B215

Amenities

Belle Arts - Bellevue Condo....... -

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is conveniently located near: City Center, Bellevue Mall, Expedia, Microsoft, Bellevue Transit Center, and Lincoln Square. The condo is bright and filled with natural light. Kitchen features granite counter-tops and SS appliances. Kitchen overlooks the open family room and dining area. Underground secure parking spot for an additional $50.00. Bellevue school district. No pets and no smoking.



$100 utility fee covers water, gas, trash and parking. Tenant responsible for electric and internet/cable.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,550.00 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2919507)