Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

118 107th Ave NE Apt B215

118 107th Avenue Northeast · (425) 209-0252
Location

118 107th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 · Avail. now

$2,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
gym
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Belle Arts - Bellevue Condo....... -
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is conveniently located near: City Center, Bellevue Mall, Expedia, Microsoft, Bellevue Transit Center, and Lincoln Square. The condo is bright and filled with natural light. Kitchen features granite counter-tops and SS appliances. Kitchen overlooks the open family room and dining area. Underground secure parking spot for an additional $50.00. Bellevue school district. No pets and no smoking.

$100 utility fee covers water, gas, trash and parking. Tenant responsible for electric and internet/cable.

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,550.00 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2919507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 have any available units?
118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 have?
Some of 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215's amenities include granite counters, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 currently offering any rent specials?
118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 pet-friendly?
No, 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 offer parking?
Yes, 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 does offer parking.
Does 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 have a pool?
No, 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 does not have a pool.
Does 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 have accessible units?
No, 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 does not have accessible units.
Does 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 does not have units with dishwashers.
