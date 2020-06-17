Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym parking garage hot tub

10610 NE 9th PL, #902 Available 08/10/20 2 BED, 1.75 BATH DOWNTOWN BELLEVUE LUXURY VIEW CONDO FOR RENT NOW! - *$3095/month rent; Available August 2020; Tenant pays Electric & W/S/G $150/month*

*2 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath, 1132 SF, 1 parking spot Garage; Washington Square Towers*

*First month's rent ($3095) and security deposit ($3095) due upon move in*

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



VIDEO OF HOME:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFCknSaH_yI



This home at Washington Square Towers offers beautiful views from most every room. Spacious 2 bedroom and 1.75 bathroom living space in heart of Bellevue. Great Floorplan allows for large, open spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home is in like-new condition with high-end finishes. Mix of wood floors and carpet as well as new paint. Kitchen has SS appliances, quartz countertop, wood cabinets and wood floors. Living and Dining room are 1 great room with tiled fireplace providing great focal point. Large deck off of main living space and Master overlooks Bellevue and surrounding Mountain ranges. Both bedrooms are spacious with large closets. 1 Garage parking spot go with unit. Home has a very high walk score of 90. Building is secure with full time concierge. Gym and Spa/Hot tub areas are high-end with recent renovation completed last year.



This provides easy walkable commute to lots of jobs, entertainment, food, and shopping nearby. Easy access to freeway make for a quick commute to all areas of Seattle and Eastside. Area Schools are highly ranked and are very close to the home. These include:

-Clyde Hill Elementary

-Chinook Middle School

-Bellevue High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Sammamish and Lake Washington both very close.

-Coal Creek Natural Area, Kelsey Creek Park, Mercer Slough Nature Park, Bellevue Botanical Garden

-Factoria Mall, Bellevue Square Mall, AMC Lowe’s, Walmart, Target, Nordstrom’s Rack



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for showing today!



