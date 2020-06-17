All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 10610 NE 9th PL, #902.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
10610 NE 9th PL, #902
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

10610 NE 9th PL, #902

10610 Northeast 9th Place · (425) 591-5692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Downtown Bellvue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10610 Northeast 9th Place, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 · Avail. Aug 10

$3,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
10610 NE 9th PL, #902 Available 08/10/20 2 BED, 1.75 BATH DOWNTOWN BELLEVUE LUXURY VIEW CONDO FOR RENT NOW! - *$3095/month rent; Available August 2020; Tenant pays Electric & W/S/G $150/month*
*2 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath, 1132 SF, 1 parking spot Garage; Washington Square Towers*
*First month's rent ($3095) and security deposit ($3095) due upon move in*
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

VIDEO OF HOME:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFCknSaH_yI

This home at Washington Square Towers offers beautiful views from most every room. Spacious 2 bedroom and 1.75 bathroom living space in heart of Bellevue. Great Floorplan allows for large, open spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home is in like-new condition with high-end finishes. Mix of wood floors and carpet as well as new paint. Kitchen has SS appliances, quartz countertop, wood cabinets and wood floors. Living and Dining room are 1 great room with tiled fireplace providing great focal point. Large deck off of main living space and Master overlooks Bellevue and surrounding Mountain ranges. Both bedrooms are spacious with large closets. 1 Garage parking spot go with unit. Home has a very high walk score of 90. Building is secure with full time concierge. Gym and Spa/Hot tub areas are high-end with recent renovation completed last year.

This provides easy walkable commute to lots of jobs, entertainment, food, and shopping nearby. Easy access to freeway make for a quick commute to all areas of Seattle and Eastside. Area Schools are highly ranked and are very close to the home. These include:
-Clyde Hill Elementary
-Chinook Middle School
-Bellevue High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Sammamish and Lake Washington both very close.
-Coal Creek Natural Area, Kelsey Creek Park, Mercer Slough Nature Park, Bellevue Botanical Garden
-Factoria Mall, Bellevue Square Mall, AMC Lowe’s, Walmart, Target, Nordstrom’s Rack

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for showing today!

(RLNE4956289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 have any available units?
10610 NE 9th PL, #902 has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 have?
Some of 10610 NE 9th PL, #902's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 currently offering any rent specials?
10610 NE 9th PL, #902 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 is pet friendly.
Does 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 offer parking?
Yes, 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 offers parking.
Does 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 have a pool?
No, 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 does not have a pool.
Does 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 have accessible units?
No, 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 does not have accessible units.
Does 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10610 NE 9th PL, #902 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10610 NE 9th PL, #902?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Park East Apartments
1400 Bellevue Way Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity