Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

10218 NE 16th St. Apt. #Q-7

10218 Northeast 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10218 Northeast 16th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
10218 NE 16th St. Apt. #Q-7 Available 02/10/20 Fantastic 2 Bedroom Condo in Spectacular Bellevue Location!! - Meticulously maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in sought after Towne Square community. This top floor unit features plenty of storage, a formal dining room, large private patio and washer and dryer. The condo comes with one assigned carport plus ample guest parking. Water, garbage and sewer included with the rent! Community also features swimming pool with hot tub Jacuzzi, and well-maintained landscaping. Top rated Bellevue schools! Just blocks to the heart of Bellevue's shops, restaurants and employment centers. No dogs allowed in this community, per the HOA. Cats must be indoors only, and will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Make an appointment to see this fabulous home today! Please do not disturb current tenants.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: No dogs allowed at this community. Cats must be indoor only.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5438901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

