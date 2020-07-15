1007 156th Ave NE Unit #B212

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

Gorgeous, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 2nd-floor condo home property rental in the Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue.



This unit’s comfy and bright interior features laminate, vinyl flooring, wall-to-wall carpet, track/recessed lighting, big windows with blinds, and fireplace (wood-fired). The lovely kitchen is perfect for meal prep with its smooth countertops, fine cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range/oven, and refrigerator. Built-in closet in the bedroom. A shower/tub combo and vanity cabinet furnished its bathroom. It has baseboard heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets allowed but can be negotiable. There’s a small deck. Lucky renters can also use the exercise room & outdoor pool. No smoking, too.



There is assigned parking, #33; carport (assigned parking is opposite to the carport).



Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover HOA fees, garbage, water, and sewage.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6iX8JQPEwfY



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 84



Nearby parks: Hillaire Park, Crossroads Park, and Crossroads Park.



Bus lines:

B Line - 0.1 mile

245 - 0.1 mile

221 - 0.2 mile

226 - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



