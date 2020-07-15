1007 156th Ave NE Unit #B212

All apartments in Bellevue
Location

1007 156th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,880

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
Gorgeous, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 2nd-floor condo home property rental in the Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue.

This unit’s comfy and bright interior features laminate, vinyl flooring, wall-to-wall carpet, track/recessed lighting, big windows with blinds, and fireplace (wood-fired). The lovely kitchen is perfect for meal prep with its smooth countertops, fine cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range/oven, and refrigerator. Built-in closet in the bedroom. A shower/tub combo and vanity cabinet furnished its bathroom. It has baseboard heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets allowed but can be negotiable. There’s a small deck. Lucky renters can also use the exercise room & outdoor pool. No smoking, too.

There is assigned parking, #33; carport (assigned parking is opposite to the carport).

Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover HOA fees, garbage, water, and sewage.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 84

Nearby parks: Hillaire Park, Crossroads Park, and Crossroads Park.

Bus lines:
B Line - 0.1 mile
245 - 0.1 mile
221 - 0.2 mile
226 - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

