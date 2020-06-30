Amenities

5902 Olive Ave SE Auburn WA 98092 - You won't want to miss out on this gorgeous home! Beautiful large entry & Doorway, formal living room, real hardwood floors, high-end plantation blinds, open concept kitchen, dining and family room with gas fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, pantry, built in desk. Upstairs has a gorgeous master suite with 5-piece bath and new counter-tops, bonus room & laundry. Curtains/rods stay. Fully fenced yard and back deck. Walk to the park, shopping & trails. No pets, No smoking, $45 application fee per adult. 650 credit score required. Apply online @ MainStreetManagementWA.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5448494)