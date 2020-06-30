All apartments in Auburn
5902 Olive Ave SE
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

5902 Olive Ave SE

5902 Olive Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5902 Olive Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5902 Olive Ave SE Auburn WA 98092 - You won't want to miss out on this gorgeous home! Beautiful large entry & Doorway, formal living room, real hardwood floors, high-end plantation blinds, open concept kitchen, dining and family room with gas fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, pantry, built in desk. Upstairs has a gorgeous master suite with 5-piece bath and new counter-tops, bonus room & laundry. Curtains/rods stay. Fully fenced yard and back deck. Walk to the park, shopping & trails. No pets, No smoking, $45 application fee per adult. 650 credit score required. Apply online @ MainStreetManagementWA.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5448494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Olive Ave SE have any available units?
5902 Olive Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 Olive Ave SE have?
Some of 5902 Olive Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 Olive Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Olive Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Olive Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 5902 Olive Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 5902 Olive Ave SE offer parking?
No, 5902 Olive Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 5902 Olive Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 Olive Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Olive Ave SE have a pool?
No, 5902 Olive Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 5902 Olive Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 5902 Olive Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Olive Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5902 Olive Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

