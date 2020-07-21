All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 3408 I Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
3408 I Street Northeast
Last updated September 4 2019 at 9:05 PM

3408 I Street Northeast

3408 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
North Auburn
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3408 I Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 I Street Northeast have any available units?
3408 I Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 3408 I Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3408 I Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 I Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 3408 I Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 3408 I Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 3408 I Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 3408 I Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 I Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 I Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 3408 I Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3408 I Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3408 I Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 I Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 I Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 I Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3408 I Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAuburn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College