Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park pool key fob access yoga cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage business center fire pit internet access lobby package receiving pool table

Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge. Lumen also brings an enlightened lifestyle in the center of Tysons, allowing you to experience fine dining and premier shopping and entertainment, all within walking distance. With Greensboro Station just steps away, you can hop on the Metro for an outing in Arlington or DC.