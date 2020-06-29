All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated March 2 2020 at 12:10 AM

8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE

8861 Ashgrove House Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8861 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
***This is a limited service listing. Contact owner with all questions*****Beautiful, spacious and bright end unit townhouse in gated community in the heart of Tyson's Corner off of Route7. Walk to Spring Hill Silver Line Metro! Easy commute to DC/MD, quick access to Toll Road, 495 & 66. Walking distance to 24 Hour Wal-Mart, 24 hourfitness, Dunkin Donuts, Smash Burger, Moby Dick, District Tacos, Smoothie King and Cox Store. Completely updated in 2016-17 with extra windows. Sun filled rooms. This 3 BR / 3.5 BA townhouse features many amenities including: hardwood floors, modern light fixtures. Island/Eat-In kitchen with high end, modern SS appliances. Washer/dryer. Large deck off the Kitchen. 2 Car garage and rec room on lower. Master bedroom has large bay window. Updated master bathroom with dual vanity, soaker tub, glass walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom with additional updated full bathroom, 3rd large bedroom with updated private full bathroom ensuite. Exterior completely painted 2018. New gas water heater 2019. New carpet runner on staircases. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. 18 months lease minimum. Rent includes HOA fees - common area and lawn maintenance, party room, recreational facility, walking trails, trash and snow removal, use of pool and 24/7 fitness center. Tenant pays all utilities, rental insurance, light bulbs /filters/fuses/alarm care. 2 combined incomes max to qualify. No pets / No smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have any available units?
8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have?
Some of 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE offers parking.
Does 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE has a pool.
Does 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

