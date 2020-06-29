8861 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage

***This is a limited service listing. Contact owner with all questions*****Beautiful, spacious and bright end unit townhouse in gated community in the heart of Tyson's Corner off of Route7. Walk to Spring Hill Silver Line Metro! Easy commute to DC/MD, quick access to Toll Road, 495 & 66. Walking distance to 24 Hour Wal-Mart, 24 hourfitness, Dunkin Donuts, Smash Burger, Moby Dick, District Tacos, Smoothie King and Cox Store. Completely updated in 2016-17 with extra windows. Sun filled rooms. This 3 BR / 3.5 BA townhouse features many amenities including: hardwood floors, modern light fixtures. Island/Eat-In kitchen with high end, modern SS appliances. Washer/dryer. Large deck off the Kitchen. 2 Car garage and rec room on lower. Master bedroom has large bay window. Updated master bathroom with dual vanity, soaker tub, glass walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom with additional updated full bathroom, 3rd large bedroom with updated private full bathroom ensuite. Exterior completely painted 2018. New gas water heater 2019. New carpet runner on staircases. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. 18 months lease minimum. Rent includes HOA fees - common area and lawn maintenance, party room, recreational facility, walking trails, trash and snow removal, use of pool and 24/7 fitness center. Tenant pays all utilities, rental insurance, light bulbs /filters/fuses/alarm care. 2 combined incomes max to qualify. No pets / No smoking!