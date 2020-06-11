All apartments in Springfield
6439 FRANCONIA ROAD
6439 FRANCONIA ROAD

6439 Franconia Road · No Longer Available
Location

6439 Franconia Road, Springfield, VA 22150

Conveniently located single-family home seconds away from entertainment, shopping, restaurants, metro and all major highways. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath in a prime location is move-in ready while it lasts!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

6439 FRANCONIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
6439 FRANCONIA ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
No, 6439 FRANCONIA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
No, 6439 FRANCONIA ROAD does not offer parking.
No, 6439 FRANCONIA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 6439 FRANCONIA ROAD does not have a pool.
No, 6439 FRANCONIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
No, 6439 FRANCONIA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 6439 FRANCONIA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
