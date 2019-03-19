All apartments in South Riding
42944 SPYDER PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

42944 SPYDER PLACE

42944 Spyder Place · No Longer Available
Location

42944 Spyder Place, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained above 3400 Sqft 4 Bed 2.5 bath 2 Car Garage Move In Ready Single Family in a great neighborhood and great school community. House Features: Open concept, Magnificent open Kitchen with 42 inches cabinets and granite counter tops and island, Separate Living & Dining Area, Eat in Kitchen. Pantry, Spacious Family Room off Kitchen.** Main Floor Laundry-room, Side porch, Fully finished basement **, Open Outside Space. Spacious 2 car garage. Enjoy all South Riding Amenities and Great schools. Community Pool. Small Pets OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

