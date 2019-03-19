42944 SPYDER PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained above 3400 Sqft 4 Bed 2.5 bath 2 Car Garage Move In Ready Single Family in a great neighborhood and great school community. House Features: Open concept, Magnificent open Kitchen with 42 inches cabinets and granite counter tops and island, Separate Living & Dining Area, Eat in Kitchen. Pantry, Spacious Family Room off Kitchen.** Main Floor Laundry-room, Side porch, Fully finished basement **, Open Outside Space. Spacious 2 car garage. Enjoy all South Riding Amenities and Great schools. Community Pool. Small Pets OK.