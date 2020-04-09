25240 LYON TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Luxury 3 BR/2.5 BA 2 car garage townhome in South Riding. Over 2600 sq ft w/ gourmet kitchen and sunroom with sky light overlooking common area. Hardwood floors. Cherry cabinets. Granite counters. Gas cooking. Stainless appliances and kitchen Island. Family Room off kitchen with fireplace. Separate dining Room. Master Bedroom Suite has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and a Master Bath with soaking tub & separate shower. Generous sized 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms. Lower level Recreation Room with walkout. Close to Dulles South Recreation and Community Center, pools, schools, restaurants and shopping.