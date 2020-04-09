All apartments in South Riding
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:08 AM

25240 LYON TERRACE

25240 Lyon Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25240 Lyon Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Luxury 3 BR/2.5 BA 2 car garage townhome in South Riding. Over 2600 sq ft w/ gourmet kitchen and sunroom with sky light overlooking common area. Hardwood floors. Cherry cabinets. Granite counters. Gas cooking. Stainless appliances and kitchen Island. Family Room off kitchen with fireplace. Separate dining Room. Master Bedroom Suite has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and a Master Bath with soaking tub & separate shower. Generous sized 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms. Lower level Recreation Room with walkout. Close to Dulles South Recreation and Community Center, pools, schools, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25240 LYON TERRACE have any available units?
25240 LYON TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25240 LYON TERRACE have?
Some of 25240 LYON TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25240 LYON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25240 LYON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25240 LYON TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25240 LYON TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25240 LYON TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25240 LYON TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25240 LYON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25240 LYON TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25240 LYON TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 25240 LYON TERRACE has a pool.
Does 25240 LYON TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25240 LYON TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25240 LYON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25240 LYON TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25240 LYON TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25240 LYON TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

