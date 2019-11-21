24907 PINEBROOK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool media room tennis court

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11/17 1PM TO 4PM*Huge, over 4,000 sqft! -A perfect 10 and ready for new tenant! Short-term lease welcomed! Lease w/Purchase-Option is possible! Gleaming Main and upper level hardwood-- Formal Living & Dining rooms* Spacious Kitchen with breakfast area, open to family room -- Granite,5 burner cook-top -- Elegant Master bedroom w/2 walk-in closets -- Large Basement, separate wired theater room,+ Extra room & full bath*Amenities include Pool, Tennis, clubhouse & basketball court