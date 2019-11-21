24907 PINEBROOK ROAD

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11/17 1PM TO 4PM*Huge, over 4,000 sqft! -A perfect 10 and ready for new tenant! Short-term lease welcomed! Lease w/Purchase-Option is possible! Gleaming Main and upper level hardwood-- Formal Living & Dining rooms* Spacious Kitchen with breakfast area, open to family room -- Granite,5 burner cook-top -- Elegant Master bedroom w/2 walk-in closets -- Large Basement, separate wired theater room,+ Extra room & full bath*Amenities include Pool, Tennis, clubhouse & basketball court