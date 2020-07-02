Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1707 IVY OAK SQ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1707 IVY OAK SQ
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:16 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1707 IVY OAK SQ
1707 Ivy Oak Square
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1707 Ivy Oak Square, Reston, VA 20190
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely--and huge--condo townhome has fresh paint and some new appliances, along with large room sizes and lots of storage. No pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1707 IVY OAK SQ have any available units?
1707 IVY OAK SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Reston, VA
.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Reston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1707 IVY OAK SQ have?
Some of 1707 IVY OAK SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1707 IVY OAK SQ currently offering any rent specials?
1707 IVY OAK SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 IVY OAK SQ pet-friendly?
No, 1707 IVY OAK SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Reston
.
Does 1707 IVY OAK SQ offer parking?
Yes, 1707 IVY OAK SQ offers parking.
Does 1707 IVY OAK SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 IVY OAK SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 IVY OAK SQ have a pool?
No, 1707 IVY OAK SQ does not have a pool.
Does 1707 IVY OAK SQ have accessible units?
No, 1707 IVY OAK SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 IVY OAK SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 IVY OAK SQ has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Similar Pages
Reston 1 Bedrooms
Reston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly Apartments
Reston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
McNair, VA
Springfield, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia