Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1707 IVY OAK SQ
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:16 AM

1707 IVY OAK SQ

1707 Ivy Oak Square · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Ivy Oak Square, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely--and huge--condo townhome has fresh paint and some new appliances, along with large room sizes and lots of storage. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 IVY OAK SQ have any available units?
1707 IVY OAK SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 IVY OAK SQ have?
Some of 1707 IVY OAK SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 IVY OAK SQ currently offering any rent specials?
1707 IVY OAK SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 IVY OAK SQ pet-friendly?
No, 1707 IVY OAK SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1707 IVY OAK SQ offer parking?
Yes, 1707 IVY OAK SQ offers parking.
Does 1707 IVY OAK SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 IVY OAK SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 IVY OAK SQ have a pool?
No, 1707 IVY OAK SQ does not have a pool.
Does 1707 IVY OAK SQ have accessible units?
No, 1707 IVY OAK SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 IVY OAK SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 IVY OAK SQ has units with dishwashers.

