Reston, VA
11491 Waterhaven Ct
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

11491 Waterhaven Ct

11491 Waterhaven Court · (703) 930-3935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11491 Waterhaven Court, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11491 Waterhaven Ct · Avail. Aug 12

$3,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
11491 Waterhaven Ct Available 08/12/20 Updated & Stunning 3BR, Brick End-unit, 2-car Garage Townhouse near METRO - Updated & Stunning 3BR, Brick End-unit, 2-car Garage Townhouse*Contemporary design with Beautiful Hardwood Floors, crown moldings, 9' ceilings on foyer & main Level*Over-sized windows bring lots of natural sunlight throughout + soaring ceilings for open, light & bright feel*Many upgrades throughout this home*Kitchen features Granite counters, 42" Cabinets with accent lighting & tiled backsplash & bumpout for kitchen table*Open Living & Dining room*Upstairs has 3 ample size bedrooms*Downstairs rec room with 12' ceilings, gas fireplace & Sliding glass doors to backyard*Private deck & Fully fenced backyard*Bonus 2 Zoned HVAC*Close to Lake Anne, Reston Town Center & METRO! Short walk to Lake Anne Village Center, Tennis, Elementary School, Lighted Tennis Courts & Ball fields*Excellent Commuter Location!

*Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/4542602c-206d-4998-b128-4973a07c9d4b/?utm_source=captureapp

*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 8.12.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5936292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11491 Waterhaven Ct have any available units?
11491 Waterhaven Ct has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11491 Waterhaven Ct have?
Some of 11491 Waterhaven Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11491 Waterhaven Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11491 Waterhaven Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11491 Waterhaven Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11491 Waterhaven Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11491 Waterhaven Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11491 Waterhaven Ct offers parking.
Does 11491 Waterhaven Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11491 Waterhaven Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11491 Waterhaven Ct have a pool?
No, 11491 Waterhaven Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11491 Waterhaven Ct have accessible units?
No, 11491 Waterhaven Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11491 Waterhaven Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11491 Waterhaven Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
