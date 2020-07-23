Amenities

11491 Waterhaven Ct Available 08/12/20 Updated & Stunning 3BR, Brick End-unit, 2-car Garage Townhouse near METRO - Updated & Stunning 3BR, Brick End-unit, 2-car Garage Townhouse*Contemporary design with Beautiful Hardwood Floors, crown moldings, 9' ceilings on foyer & main Level*Over-sized windows bring lots of natural sunlight throughout + soaring ceilings for open, light & bright feel*Many upgrades throughout this home*Kitchen features Granite counters, 42" Cabinets with accent lighting & tiled backsplash & bumpout for kitchen table*Open Living & Dining room*Upstairs has 3 ample size bedrooms*Downstairs rec room with 12' ceilings, gas fireplace & Sliding glass doors to backyard*Private deck & Fully fenced backyard*Bonus 2 Zoned HVAC*Close to Lake Anne, Reston Town Center & METRO! Short walk to Lake Anne Village Center, Tennis, Elementary School, Lighted Tennis Courts & Ball fields*Excellent Commuter Location!



*Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/4542602c-206d-4998-b128-4973a07c9d4b/?utm_source=captureapp



*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 8.12.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



