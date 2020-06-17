819 49th St

Amenities
Style:
duplex (up/down)
#A: (down) 3 bed, 1 bath
#B: (up) 3 bed, 1 bath
Lease Dates & Availability:
#A: 8/14/20-8/8/21 - LEASED!
#B: NOW/JUNE-6/13/21 - AVAILABLE
Features:
3 large bedrooms, plenty of closet space
Spacious living room that opens to the kitchen with bar
Walk to University Pizza, Village gym, Dirty Buffalo, Monarch Village, Cogans, Starving Artist Cafe, The Edge, Mojo Bones and Borjos!
Utilities Not Included:
Power- avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water- avg $35-$45/person, varies with use
