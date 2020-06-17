All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 819 49th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
819 49th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

819 49th St

819 49th Street · (757) 675-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

819 49th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit (ODUrent.com) 819 49th St. A & B · Avail. now

$1,197

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
gym
ODUrent offers another great property!

SPRING SPECIAL PRICE REDUCTION! $399/person!

Style:
duplex (up/down)
#A: (down) 3 bed, 1 bath
#B: (up) 3 bed, 1 bath

Lease Dates & Availability:
#A: 8/14/20-8/8/21 - LEASED!
#B: NOW/JUNE-6/13/21 - AVAILABLE

Features:
3 large bedrooms, plenty of closet space
Spacious living room that opens to the kitchen with bar
Walk to University Pizza, Village gym, Dirty Buffalo, Monarch Village, Cogans, Starving Artist Cafe, The Edge, Mojo Bones and Borjos!

Utilities Not Included:
Power- avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water- avg $35-$45/person, varies with use

(RLNE3671257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 49th St have any available units?
819 49th St has a unit available for $1,197 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is 819 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
819 49th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 819 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 819 49th St offer parking?
No, 819 49th St does not offer parking.
Does 819 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 49th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 49th St have a pool?
No, 819 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 819 49th St have accessible units?
No, 819 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 819 49th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 49th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 49th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 49th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 819 49th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd.
Norfolk, VA 23505
The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
East Beach Marina Apartments
4921 Pretty Lake Ave
Norfolk, VA 23518
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
The James Apartments
345 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Element at Ghent
111 E 18th St
Norfolk, VA 23517

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity